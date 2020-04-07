Macy’s Paula CFO price will leave the company after the release of the S&P 500

Macy’s Inc. (M) – Get Report said Tuesday that chief financial officer Paula Price will leave the company less than a week after it has been abandoned by the S&P 500 benchmark.

Price, who was hired in July 2018, will leave the company on May 31, but will continue to advise the troubled retailer until the end of November, Macy said. A search for its replacement is currently underway, the company added.

“I want to thank Paula for her leadership and her contribution to Macy, Inc. She has created a strong financial leadership team and we are fortunate to have a very deep bank to draw on to ensure a smooth transition,” said CEO Jeff. Gennette. “We will continue to take all necessary actions to ensure that Macy’s, Inc. emerges from this pandemic on a solid basis and ready to serve our customers.”

“Paula remains a fundamental part of our plan and, while I respect her decision, I also appreciate the long track she is offering us for this transition,” he added.

Macy’s shares were marked 10% higher in pre-market trading on Tuesday to indicate a bell opening price of $ 6.19 each.

The stock hit an all-time low of $ 4.38 on April 1 after being downloaded from the S&P 500 after losing more than 70% of its value since the beginning of the year and added to the Small Cap index on Monday.

Last month, the iconic retailer said it would launch approximately 130,000 employees nationwide and cut wages and benefits for its top executives as coronavirus closures and “home” orders keep its stores closed throughout. the country.

“While the digital business remains open, we have lost most of our sales due to store closures,” the company said in a statement.

However, just six weeks ago, Macy’s had apparently reached an important point in its turnaround after reporting a stronger than expected fourth quarter profit thanks in part to a “significant increase in sales” in the pre-Christmas period.

Looking at fiscal 2020, Macy also said that net sales would range between $ 23.6 billion and $ 23.9 billion, while adjusted earnings were expected to be between $ 2.45 and $ 2.5 per share.

“We have already taken measures to maintain financial flexibility, including the suspension of the dividend, the reduction of our credit line, the blocking of both assumptions and expenses, the interruption of capital expenditure, the reduction of revenue, the canceling some orders and extending payment terms, and we are considering all other funding options, “said Macy last week.

. (TagsToTranslate) Stocks