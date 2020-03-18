Macy’s to near all shops

Posted: Mar 17, 2020 / 01:53 PM CDT / Up-to-date: Mar 17, 2020 / 01:53 PM CDT

NEW YORK (WTVO) — Macy’s has announced it is briefly closing all merchants by the finish of business enterprise today, March 17th, via March 31st, in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Macy’s also owns Bloomingdale’s, Bluemercury, Macy’s Backstage, Bloomingdales the Outlet and Market by Macy’s merchants.

According to Business Wire, chairman and CEO Jeff Gennette mentioned, “The health and protection of our customers, colleagues and communities is our utmost priority. As a outcome of the new COVID-19 developments, we have made the decision to temporarily close our stores. We will perform with government and wellbeing officials to assess when we will reopen our merchants and safely provide our colleagues back again to get the job done. Throughout this closure, we will continue on to serve our clients as a result of our e-commerce websites.”

