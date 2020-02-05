Macy’s will close 125 stores over the next three years

Macy’s announced on Tuesday that it will close 125 stores over the next three years, almost a fifth of its total locations.

Macy’s will try to leave some struggling malls where pedestrian traffic has slowed. In addition, approximately 2,000 jobs, or 10% of the company’s workforce, will be cut and offices in Cincinnati and San Francisco closed. Macy’s expects to save $ 1.5 billion by cutting costs by the end of 2022.

“We will focus our resources on the healthy parts of our business, tackling the unhealthy parts of the business directly and opening up new sources of income,” said CEO Jeff Gennette in a statement.

The 125 stores that Macy’s will close currently account for approximately $ 1.4 billion of the retailer’s annual sales.

Macy’s planned closings stem from years of fighting in U.S. department stores that have been affected by the rise of Amazon and the expansion of cheap clothing chains like TJMaxx.

Department store competitors like Sears and fast fashion chains like Forever 21 faced similar challenges and had to file for bankruptcy.

“Macy’s, like its major department store competitors, is striving to accelerate change after a weak 2019,” said Christina Boni, an analyst at Moody’s.

Macy tries to bypass the fate of Sears and on Tuesday presented a new plan to “lay the foundation for sustainable, profitable growth”.

The company will expand its loyalty program, develop four private labels, renew its supply chain and expand Macy’s Backstage, its cheaper branch.

In addition, a new store concept is being tested, which is known as “Market by Macy”. It is smaller than the typical Macy’s stores and is away from the shopping centers. These shops serve local food and drinks and offer a selection of curated goods. The first will open in Dallas on Friday.

It is unclear how many Macy’s hourly clerks will lose their jobs due to the closure of the branches. According to the outplacement company Challenger, Gray & Christmas, retailers cut more than 75,000 jobs last year and almost 100,000 jobs in 2018 due to bankruptcies and closings.

