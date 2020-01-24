Macy’s works with Zola to add exclusives

divide

To help engaged couples register for more than 2,000 exclusive Macy’s products, Zola, a one-stop shop for wedding trading, has introduced a registration partnership with Macy’s. Integrating Macy’s most popular brands into the range of over 100,000 gift cards, gifts and funds will make it easier for couples to register for everything in one place on Zola, according to an announcement.

Zola’s CEO and co-founder, Shan-Lyn Ma, said in the announcement: “Fiancees have come to Zola to innovate and simplify what has traditionally been a complex wedding planning experience. Partnering with Macy’s is another way to make it easier for couples to register for everything they need for their newly married home. Shan-Lyn Ma added, “We are happy to make this announcement during the high season for engagements. This is another reason why couples will be planning their wedding with Zola. “

Couples can take advantage of Zola’s registration benefits, including a mobile app, free shipping, and integration with Zola’s free wedding websites when they search for gifts such as towels and bar tools, among other things. According to the announcement, “Macy will be able to place orders directly with Zola through the technology developed through this partnership.”

The list of private labels and exclusive products launched with Zola includes the Hotel Collection, The Cellar, Silken Slumber, the Martha Stewart Collection, the Charter Club, Noritake and Lucky Brand Home.

According to the announcement by Parinda Muley, Senior Director of Business Development at Macy’s, Macy’s creates unforgettable experiences for our customers and helps them celebrate the big and small moments in life, offering each couple the best private and exclusive Macy’s products that I do want to say. “

In a separate release, Macy’s partnered with the women’s-led Millennial Venture Capital Fund SoGal Ventures to launch an in-store initiative in December that focuses on women-owned companies.

The dealer opened SoGifted stores in its flagship store in Manhattan and at six other locations. The pop-up shop was dedicated to selling products from a large number of small businesses run by women, and was supposed to be open until January, according to news at the time.

