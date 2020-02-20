Madrid’s Mad Great Competition have announced a specific “festival expertise flight” to get you to this year’s festival.

Fairly than your regular spending plan flight to the continent, Flight I23715, leaving London Gatwick on July seven, is established to attribute are living songs and other unannounced surprises.

Specifics and tickets for the flight can be observed below.

Saying the new encounter, Mad Amazing say that “passengers will be ready to get a head begin on the celebration with a comprehensive encounter from the quite moment they embark on their journey to the Spanish capital”.

Tickets are available for £84 and enthusiasts who have acquired their Mad Awesome competition tickets from the festival’s formal web page will be in a position to get 10% off this value.

Iggy Pop at Mad Great 2019.

Mad Neat itself starts on July 8, and will be headlined by Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Kings Of Leon, The Killers and a lot more, with the likes of Foals, Pixies, Tove Lo and a lot more also established to head to the Spanish capital.

Very last calendar year, Mad Great Festival saw the likes of The Heal, The Nationwide, Iggy Pop, The 1975, Vampire Weekend, Bon Iver, Robyn, Sharon Van Etten, Yonaka, The Gossip and Lauryn Hill all carrying out at the occasion.

Reviewing The Cure’s established at the competition, NME wrote: “For their hardcore Madrid supporters, their setlist leans a little much more on their esoteric and gothic side than they did at Glasto.

“The Mad Awesome crowd raves as a result of just about every minute of it, with their starvation for The Treatment a lot more than matched by the band’s compulsion to produce.”