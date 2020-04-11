“Mad, Bad and Dangerous to Know,” By Samira Ahmed: NPR

An amateur art historian discovers the story of a mysterious woman who inspired some of the great works of Alexandre Dumas, Lord Byron, and Eugène Delacroix in this delightful city crime by the City of Lights .

Khayyam is a girl who exists in the liminal space between various identities. She is an American, raised in Chicago by her professor’s parents, but spends her summers in Paris. Her mother is an American Indian and a Muslim, and her father is French. Speak multiple languages ​​and try to be both adaptable and self-aware by navigating across multiple worlds. She is also obsessed with art history.

Her pet theory is that the French painter Delacroix was given a painting depicting the story of The Giaour – a tragic and oriental novel written by Lord Byron – to Dumas, a famous writer of The Three Musketeers and The Count of Mount Christ. But the Art Institute’s scholarship committee shoots her down, possibly giving her the opportunity to attend the college of her dreams. As if that wasn’t bad enough, things ended with her boyfriend still loving her. Defeated, she retires to Paris for the summer with her parents.

Dismissal by art history world watchdogs is not enough to quell her passion for Delacroix, and a visit to the Le Petit Palais museum in Paris to visit her favorite painting gives her an interesting new acquaintance: the descendant incredibly cute and beautiful Alexandre Dumas himself – also named Alexandre Dumas! It turns out that he also wants to investigate the connection between his ancestor and Delacroix, and together, they begin to unravel the mystery of Leila, the enigmatic woman they theorize was at the center of both Giaour’s and his narration. the art of 19th-century creatives who were obsessed with it.

Telling such a double narrative is a risk – I find that I often favor both modern and historical narrative while reading, to the detriment of the other. But this book strikes the perfect balance.

Slipping as it does between the modern-day narrative of love story detectives and a warmer imagination of The Giaour from Leila’s fictional, Mad, Bad, and Dangerous perspective You know can be controlled as a kind of lightweight possession, having a teen center. Telling such a double narrative is a risk – I find that I often favor both modern and historical narrative while reading, to the detriment of the other. But this book strikes the perfect balance. The source material is rich, with references to Byron’s escapades, Dumas’ indiscretions, and the drug-fueled antics of the famous Hash Eaters Club. Most intriguing is Leila herself, based on a thought-provoking note in the oriental fantasy of violence, pictured in detail here as a woman of determination, faith and resilience. Khayyam is consumed by the desire to bring her true story to light and prove to the world that the story is full of fascinating and important women who have been overshadowed by men.

As an American who spent a year living in France as a teenager, I can confirm that author Samira Ahmed completely delves into the details of Khayyam’s experiences in Paris. With each description, I found myself transported to my time trying to stick to the sides of assimilation for life in France without losing myself in the process. As Khayyam struggles to interpret how much kissing her cheeks is expected to convey when she is dating someone new, I rush with recognition. As I bit into a perfect pastry, I ended up with a fond desire. This is a beautiful, realistic photo of what it feels like to be la petite Americaine in Paris.

Somewhat less realistic are some of the escapes that Khayyam and Alexandre embark on as they make their way despite the art history. I also spent time working at historic home museums, and believe me, I very much like to have open drawers full of undiscovered letters and the artifacts that are conveniently referenced within, and secret rooms packed with treasures that haven’t been overshadowed during renovations, all ripe for discovery. But unfortunately, as the building withstands the test of time, their secrets are usually lost. Khayyam and Alexander are also guilty of extracting archival material and damaging both artifacts and historical structures, which highlighted the heck out. Where are your white gloves, are you teenage ruffians !? Put that back in immediately and call a curator!

The fact that I worked so hard is a testament to what is a lively, passionate and engaging book. Mad, Bad, and Dangerous Examining the issues of cultural identity and racism as they existed in the past and are still manifested today, and asks the reader to think about heritage and what stories pass over time. All while romantically practicing a sleuthing adventure enthusiasts.

Caitlyn Paxson is a writer and artist. It is a regular review for NPR Books and Quill & Quire.