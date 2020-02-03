Mad Money host Jim Cramer says fossil fuels are “done”

After Exxon Mobil and Chevron had poor results in the fourth quarter, Jim Cramer announced the end of fossil fuels.

Screenshot via @CNBC on Twitter

You may have missed one of the most tense cable news exchanges on Friday morning as this had nothing to do with impeachment.

In the CNBC morning show Squawk boxAfter both Exxon Mobil and Chevron announced poor Q4 results, Bad money Host Jim Cramer has no problems with the oil and gas industry. “I’m done with fossil fuels,” he said. “You are done.” His main argument? As a result of the sale, the industry gets into a death spiral.

Anchor Rebecca Quick was quick to disprove: is it really a sale or poor oil production in the US? (After all, an oil and gas boom could be emerging in Alaska.) Is this not just a bad sign for stocks, but not for fossil fuels as an industry? He is not seriously of the opinion that fossil fuels done done correctly?

Cramer doubled. “I think they’re tobacco,” he said. “We are in a new world.”

In other words, the influential host believes that while stocks make sense in a financial vacuum, the public is moving away from fossil fuel companies because of their overwhelming impact on triggering the climate crisis (and the bad will of the companies that hide) ) removed this fact). This in turn makes them financially insecure.

CNBC posted the full exchange on Twitter:

“I’m done with fossil fuels. You’re done,” said @JimCramer of MadMoneyOnCNBC after oil giants Exxon Mobil and Chevron reported fourth quarter results this morning. “We’re in the death penalty phase.” Https: / /t.co/rdcmoeRGMB pic.twitter.com/yl8iP7hpMi

– CNBC (@CNBC) January 31, 2020

While many environmental groups and activists rightly say that political and economic forces are not fast enough to prevent climate change, Cramer notes that public opinion about fossil fuels is actually changing “very quickly”.

When you look at the big picture – poor earnings from fossil fuel companies, divestitures from these companies, and leading asset managers like BlackRock who raise the alarm about climate change – it could be the financial sector, but it is unlikely to be a leader in climate change ,

