Madagascar Special Grand Tour delayed after the producer caught the coronavirus

Jeremy Clarkson answers all questions about the Grand Tour (Photo: PA)

Jeremy Clarkson told fans why The Grand Tour Madagascar Special was delayed because it was teasing when the release date might be.

In an interview with The Grand Tour producer Andy Wilman on his YouTube channel DriveTribe, the TV presenter explained that one of the reasons they didn’t have the release date yet is that Andy became infected with a coronavirus.

The 60-year-old began the live broadcast saying, “Executive producer Andy Wilman joined me. The reason I got you here is because I’m asked countless times a day, why, considering we’ve been quarantined the last three to four weeks, why you don’t see the next part of The Grand Tour.

Andy replied, “Partly because we were quarantined and I didn’t mention much, but I had a plague.”

Jeremy, who hosts the Grand Tour with Richard Hammond and James May, asked Andy what his “mild flu” looks like.

He said, “It’s the worst thing I’ve ever had. I was away for 10 days. “

The Grand Tour Special was filmed six months ago (photo: YouTube / DriveTribe)

The host went even further when he argued: “It’s only 10 days, we shot him four months ago, so why can’t we see it?”

The producer then noted that six months had passed since they filmed the special film.

He continued: “Even without a global pandemic, it takes a long time, part of the problem is that I’m not in editing.”

Attention was drawn to fans that for every hour broadcast on television they spin 1000 hours.

Jeremy Clarkson questioned Grand Tour producer (photo: YouTube / DriveTribe)

“In our defense, most of these 1000 hours are three talking without interruption,” Andy added.

“It takes about five weeks to process this before the editor can access it.

“Then it’s three months to shape it, and then everything back and forth, and before Amazon gets it and they have it for five weeks.”

Jeremy said, “Let me ask you a question I know when?”

“We have good news when we’re on Madagascar’s last strokes, so we can pass it to Amazon in two to three weeks,” Andy replied.

Jeremy continued: “Give it to Amazon in three weeks, so if you want to know when the next Grand Tour is coming, ask Amazon, not us.”

Last month Clarkson confirmed that the future promotions of The Grand Tour were delayed indefinitely because the travel show is obviously impossible to realize when there is no travel.

Last year, however, the boys registered the continuation of The Grand Tour Presents … Sailors in which the trio almost died at sea.

More: Jeremy Clarkson



The next stop is Madagascar, where they had another hiccup stuck 500 miles from their crew.

Fortunately, Clarkson posted a tweet live and revealed that the stars managed to find a bar, so our affection decreased a little.

Season one to three season Grand Tour and seafarers are available for broadcast on Amazon Prime Video.

Do you have a story?

If you have a celebrity story, video or photo, please contact the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by sending us an email to celebtips@metro.co.uk by calling 020 3615 2145 or visiting our Submit Stuff page – I love to hear from you.