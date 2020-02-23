maddie-&-tae’s-taylor-dye-marries-josh-kerr-in-nashville-marriage-ceremony!

Taylor Dye is a married lady!

The Maddie & Tae singer wed her really like, fellow singer Josh Kerr, in a Nashville, Tenn., wedding day on Friday (February 21).

“my individual for lifestyle ❤️ I am madly in love with you @joshkerrmusic // 2.21.20,” Taylor captioned a image on Instagram.

“Wife, my forever, my greatest pal 💍 // 📷: @rkdeeb,” Josh shared on his have site.

Taylor and Josh bought engaged past September and squandered no time in tying the knot. Adore it!!

Taylor‘s BFF and band mate Maddie Marlow tied the knot back again in November with her longtime love Jonah Font.

In case you skipped it, Maddie & Tae are going out on tour with Jake Owen and Girl Antebellum this summer months!