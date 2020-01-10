Made in Central Japan: Chubu relies on the Tokyo Olympics to increase sales of local products

Loading...

With the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games this year, prefectures in the Chubu region want to make the sporting event an opportunity to promote their local products.

In the village of Higashishirakawa in Gifu Prefecture, whose land is 90 percent covered by mountain forests, numerous Japanese cypress trees grow straight up the sky along a 3 meter wide unpaved road.

“Don’t you think our forest workers do a good job?” Says Masahide Osaki, 53, an official of the village forest cooperative, and points to trees that only have branches and leaves at the top.

In contrast to Japanese zelkova or maple trees, Japanese cypresses need constant care to grow. Forest workers need to regularly thin and prune for sunlight and nutrients to reach all parts of the tree.

The logs are piled up in the village of Higashishirakawa in Gifu Prefecture. | CHUNICHI SHIMBUN

Tono Hinoki, a brand of Japanese cypress trees produced in Higashishirakawa and five other communities in Gifu – the cities of Seki, Nakatsugawa, Gunjo, Gero and the city of Shirakawa – was used to build the Village Plaza, part of the Olympic village in the Harumi Waterfront area of ​​Tokyo.

“I hope it will give people a chance to see the attractiveness of wood,” said Osaki.

Tono Hinoki are felled when they are 20 to 25 meters high and their trunk is 20 to 30 centimeters in diameter near the root. Due to the cold weather in the area, Tono Hinoki trees grow slowly and are rather thin compared to Japanese cypress trees that grow in other regions. However, the slow growth means that the spaces between the rings are narrower and the wood becomes firmer.

The wood was also used to build the Honmaru Palace of Nagoya Castle.

After the Second World War, more gifu wood, including Japanese cypress and Japanese cedar, were shipped to build houses, which triggered a price increase. But with the decline in the number of wooden houses, deliveries decreased.

Deliveries have recovered slightly in recent years following the implementation of a law to promote the use of wood in public buildings in 2010, but sales prices remain low.

According to a local cooperative that processes Tono forest products, the price for Tono Hinoki and other Japanese cypresses in 2018 was 16,000 yen per cubic meter, half the price two decades ago.

To compensate for weak domestic demand, Gifus Forstindustrie is looking for markets in East Asia.

The Japanese cypress is particularly popular in South Korea due to its color, gloss and smell and is often used for floors and walls of apartment complexes as well as for furniture such as beds and desks.

Exports of Gifu wood products to South Korea are increasing, totaling 380 cubic meters in 2018. This is approximately seven times the value from 2014 when data collection began.

In this sense, Gifu sees the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo as a good opportunity to further promote its wood.

“People around the world (who visit Village Plaza) will touch and smell gifu wood,” said Kimihiro Ito, 46, a Gifu prefectural official who is responsible for expanding the gifu wood distribution channels. “I hope this opens up the chance that Gifu wood will be used in different places around the world.”

Advancing certification

Mie Prefecture, which hosted the Seven Ise-Shima Summit in 2016, has taken the Tokyo Games as an opportunity to further expand the local food distribution channels that G7 leaders have noticed.

Because fruit, vegetables and meat, which are offered at the games and in the sports village, must be certified as “Good Agricultural Practices” – an internationally recognized standard that ensures that foodstuffs meet criteria such as product safety and sustainability.

The GAP certification recognizes manufacturers not only in terms of food safety, but also in terms of environmentally friendly food production, the safety of workers in the food industry and other conditions.

There are different types of GAP certifications, including Global GAP, issued by the German FoodPlus GmbH, AsiaGAP and JGAP, issued by the Japan GAP Foundation, and GAP certifications, issued by each prefecture based on the national guidelines.

By the end of November, 28 of the country’s 47 prefectures had introduced their own GAP standard and certification to ensure food safety and help farmers stabilize their businesses.

Among the six prefectures in the Chubu region, Aichi, Gifu and Mie have their own GAP standard. Although Nagano, Fukui and Shiga don’t have one, the prefectures encourage producers to make the necessary efforts.

“When our products are used at the Olympic and Paralympic Games, it helps motivate the employees on our farm,” said Junko Onishi, 39, manager of Sigma Farm Toin, a farm in Toin, Mie, which has 15 people live at the age of late teenagers up to 60 years with intellectual or intellectual disabilities.

Workers at Sigma Farm Toin in Toin City, Mie Prefecture, harvest Mie Nabana rapeseed. | CHUNICHI SHIMBUN

In January 2019, Farm Global received GAP – the GAP standard with the most criteria – for the production of Mie Nabana, a local rapeseed brand. It was the first facility in the prefecture to remove the standard.

The farm, which currently sells most of its products in the Chubu region, is aiming to expand its sales to the Tokyo metropolitan area if its products are widely recognized at the 2020 games.

“I also hope that the event will be an opportunity to raise awareness of the collaboration between agriculture and welfare,” said Onishi. Together with the government of the Mie Prefecture, the farm promotes its products not only at caterers for the Tokyo Games, but also at nearby hotels and organizers of related events.

Students from Akeno High School in Ise, which offers agricultural courses, are also trying to promote their rice and pork to the caterers for the games. Her rice brand Musubi no Kami received the Global GAP certificate. This made Akeno High School the first high school in the Tokai region to receive one.

Students from Akeno High School in Ise, Mie Prefecture, have grown Musubi no Kami rice that has been awarded Global GAP certification. | CHUNICHI SHIMBUN

“I hope that foreigners can enjoy the sweetness and the large grains (of our rice),” said Hiroto Sakai, 18, a third year student.

As they consider developing products with local businesses, the students hope that their products will be offered in Olympic locations to increase awareness.

This section deals with topics and problems from the Chubu region, which are dealt with by the Chunichi Shimbun. The original article was published on January 1st.