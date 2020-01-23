Madelaine Petsch explains how she bombed her first audition | Madelaine Petsch

Madelaine Petsch tell us what happened during his very first audition!

The 25 year old Riverdale The actress revealed that she had totally “bombed” the audition of a UCLA student film.

“I must have been this confident and sassy girl and I came in like,” I have this! I’m sassy! “They all went out the window … terrified!” Madelaine explained to Teen Vogue.

She continued, “It was a group of university students, who, by the way, were not mean. They were very kind. But sometimes when you’re at an audition, they write to you just as you walk in, so they weren’t really looking at me. They had already decided that I was not good for the role and you could feel this energy and it made you really insecure. ”

Madelaine added that she was supposed to sit on a chair during the audition and that she missed, falling to the ground!

Hear it all Madelaine had to say about his hearing…

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ex8n51Et5go [/ integrated]

