[madelaine-petsch-&-longtime-boyfriend-travis-mills-contact-it-quits-(report)]

Madelaine Petsch and Travis Mills have reportedly damaged up.

The 25-calendar year-previous Riverdale actress and the 30-12 months-outdated actor and musician had been jointly for almost a few several years before likely their independent strategies.

Madelaine has also reportedly previously moved her things out of the Los Angeles apartment the two lived in together, sources share with Us Weekly.

The couple sparked rumors that they may well have broken up when neither posted on Valentine’s Day, and when Madelaine went solo to show up at Oscars after get-togethers.

Madelaine and Travis were being normally lengthy length as Riverdale movies in Vancouver, Canada. Back again in September, Travis opened up about navigating by a lengthy distance connection.