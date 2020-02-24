madelaine-petsch-surrounds-herself-with-buddies-at-manager-trend-display-in-milan

Madelaine Petsch and her pal Daniel Preda arrive for the Manager Manner Demonstrate held in the course of Milan Manner 7 days on Sunday (February 23) in Milan, Italy.

The two friends coordinated appears and gave us ketchup and mustard vibes, or Skip Scarlet and Colonel Mustard for you Clue followers. LOL!

Also in attendance had been Ashley Benson and Cara Delevingne, Tommy Dorfman and hubby Peter Zurkuhlen, Cameron Dallas, Keith Powers, Alex Pettyfer and Toni Garrn, Amber Valletta, and Cindy Bruna.

The day in advance of, Ashley and Cara had been witnessed keeping arms when out and about in the city.

Earlier in the weekend, Madelaine joined much of the exact team at the Manager x Vogue Italia Get together to celebrate the manufacturer.

