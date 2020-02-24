[madeleine-mccann-detectives’-shock-job-interview-with-british-female-about-german-ex-boyfriend]

A British expat living in Portugal says she has been questioned by British law enforcement over the disappearance of Madeleine McCann.

Carol Hickman, 59, a bartender, claims law enforcement wanted to know about her previous German boyfriend, demanding his cellular phone variety and Fb account.

Hickman, who moved to Algarve in 1997, had damaged up with 51-yr-outdated German gentleman Michael Jehle several years right before McCann disappeared in 2007.

But the 59-yr-previous claims two basic-clothed law enforcement officers arrived to her property inquiring if she remembered the day the toddler disappeared.

Hickman, who worked at Kelly’s Bar in Praia da Luz, just 450m absent from wherever McCann went lacking, states she’s stunned law enforcement quizzed her about Jehle.

“They arrived into the bar and explained ‘You can thank Her Majesty for this visit’.

“Which is when I understood they were from Scotland Property. They requested if I could remember May possibly 3, 2007.

“Of study course I recall. I was in the bar and we experienced a contact from pals expressing a very little lady experienced vanished. We went out on the research and we were being out all evening.”

“They have no purpose to suspect [Jehle] at all.

“I am astonished I’m becoming questioned about him. He was a pleasant hippy. I just discover it so peculiar, the full point.”

The Mirror tracked down Jehle, who explained he experienced no concept why law enforcement ended up investigating him.

“I never know about Maddie. Law enforcement know in which I dwell.

“I lived in Praia da Luz for numerous a long time, then I moved. I don’t know why the police [are asking about Maddie].

“Most people is familiar with me, about three months ago folks identified as me and claimed law enforcement have been searching for me.

“I was with Carol in 2004. It was only for 1 12 months. She will work in Kelly’s Bar, she’s even now a excellent buddy of mine.

“I have an additional girlfriend now. I have experienced a lot of girlfriends.”

Jehle has been in Portugal due to the fact 1995 and now lives in Monte Novo, Bensafrim, all around 35km from Praia da Luz.

In 2007, another of Jehle’s ex-partners had been questioned over McCann’s disappearance, with authorities browsing her freezer and looking around her flat.

There is nothing at all to propose Jehle or his ex-associates are regarded suspects, instead, police are hopeful new data could aid their investigation.

Last Might, police claimed they are nonetheless attempting to trace 13 folks of interest. But none have arrive forward.