Madelene Sagstrom cards 10-under-62 to take the lead in Gainbridge LPGA

BOCA, RATON FLORIDA – Madelene Sagstrom shot a 10-under-62 on Friday to take the lead in the second round of the Gainbridge LPGA.

Sagstrom made five direct birdies to turn 7-under-29 into the rain-weakened Boca Rio Golf Club.

“I’ve always done putts. And I thought to myself: “Will this come to an end or will I just continue putting?” Sagstrom said after using only 23 putts.

The 27-year-old Swede added birdies on numbers 11, 12 and 16, finished the par-3 round on the 17th and ended the par-4 round with a birdie.

“I felt like I was a little more aggressive today,” said Sagstrom. “The ball would stop where you hit it on the fairway. So we knew the carry would be the most specific thing. And I was very aggressive with the pins. I knew if I dared to be aggressive it would stop at the pin. “

It opened on Thursday with a 72nd

“I finished two birdies in the dark and rain last night, so it really felt like I was on a good roll,” said Sagstrom. “It was a way of thinking for the whole day.”

Sagstrom had a 10-under-134 total for a one-stroke lead over Spanish Solheim Cup teammate Carlota Ciganda. Ciganda had a 66 in the first official event in Boca Raton since the 1989 Oldsmobile LPGA Classic.

Cydney Clanton, Nasa Hataoka and Jennifer Song each shot 64 to get 8 under.

Kim Sei-young was 7 under 69 and Celine Boutier had 67 to reach 6 under.

The leader of the first round, Jessica Korda, followed her first 66 with a 73 to finish eighth in the fifth draw.

Hometown player Jaye Marie Green was also 5 under.

“It’s great,” said Green. “My mother got homemade meals every night. See so many familiar faces. It’s nice to have so much support and to play well in front of them. It was great. “

It bounced back from an opening 73 with a 66.

“I hit the ball the same way today, I just putts today, putts went in,” said Green. “Yesterday. I had trouble reading the greens, but today I imagined it well. And a lot of them did, but I also left a lot out there.”

Teammate Morgan Pressel of Boca Raton was under 3 after 69.

“It was great,” said Pressel. “It was definitely a little different, maybe a bit more hectic than a normal tournament week. But I’m just trying to accept it. And seeing all of my friends and family members who came over in the past few days was just something special. “

Lexi Thompson played alongside Pressel and Gaby Lopez and was also 3 inferior after 68.

“It’s nice to have the tournament in my garden,” said Thompson. “I’m only five, ten minutes away from here. It’s really nice. And having the support out here, especially when we work with Morgan. I think she has more support here than anyone else. It’s just great to be out here. “

Lopez, the Mexican player who scored a playoff win in the Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions on Monday morning, missed the cut with rounds 78 and 73.

Rookie Yui Kawamoto is seven times faster than expected after two laps.