Madeline Diamond brings Climate Message to the Young Australian Awards

Young Australian finalist of the year Madeline DiamondThe Canberra-born actress turned heads at the ceremony last night when she arrived at her chest with the words “climate justice”.

According to the official biography of the 22-year-old on the Australian of the Year’s Honor Board:

Madeline Diamond is the founder of Trash Gather (formerly known as Trash Mob), a youth-led community group that meets every month to collect garbage in public areas in Canberra – and to work for waste-free solutions.

Under the leadership of Madeline, young people work together to control the future they’d like to see. Trash Gather is a 100% voluntary organization and has founded sister groups in Yass and Canberra. She is working on starting groups in other cities.

She is also the Executive Officer of SEE-Change, a community organization that encourages Canberra residents to live more sustainably.

The young climate activist was praised on social media for her actions:

I stand with Madeline Diamond.

Brave girl – great message. # Australianoftheyear #AustraliaDay #MadelineDiamond #ClimateEmergency #auspol #ausunions # australiaday2020 https://t.co/4A2euuGw2p

– David Leydon (@ DavidLeydon1) January 25, 2020

Madeline is named accordingly. It is a diamond. #Bravo https://t.co/1FwUehgiWb

– Kerry Glover (@TheRealKerryG) January 25, 2020

Tennis Star Ash Barty won Young Australian of the Year and could not be in Canberra due to her continued involvement in the Australian Open.

Former Australian of the Year Pat Rafter gave her her trophy at the tournament.

