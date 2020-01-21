Madera County Celebrates California Restaurant Month

MADERA COUNTY, California (KFSN) – Restaurants in Madera County are preparing some of their tastiest food and drink as part of California Restaurant Month.

“Agriculture is the number one industry in Madera County. So it’s not surprising that our chefs have an incredible amount of ingredients to choose from,” said Brooke Smith with Visit Yosemite Madera County.

Restaurant chefs like the South Gate Brewing Company prepare their best meals.

The restaurant month encourages gourmets to go on an adventure and stop at one of the eight restaurants.

“Starting in the town of Madera at the Vineyard restaurant and going up to the beautiful Bass Lake and Duceys on the lake at the Pines Resort,” said Smith. “Then there are a number of restaurants here in Oakhurst that participate in the restaurant month.”

Erna’s Elderberry House opens its doors as well as a vegetarian restaurant, the Love Cafe.

At South Gate, brewers take the time to prepare their last beer.

“Because it’s not really the tourist season, we can make more beers that take longer to brew and ferment, so we decided to make the James Blond IPL, which is a super awesome beer really crunchy and clean because we use a yeast recorder, “said master brewer Rick Boucke.

The restaurant serves eleven beers which he makes at his factory in Oakhurst, making it a popular spot.

“People from all over the world come here and experience these restaurants, so we encourage locals to come and take back their city,” said Smith.

The owners say that each visitor helps restaurants stay busy during the off-season.

You can enjoy locally brewed beer or artisanal dishes. California Restoration Month ends January 31, but tourism officials say they are open for business year-round.

