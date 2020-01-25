Madera driver who seriously injured 16-year-old girl receives probation

MADERA, California (KFSN) – Man accused of a hit-and-run accident that seriously injured a girl in Madera concluded a plea on Friday.

The agreement means that Paul Cano will serve a probation sentence, not in prison.

Jenny Aguilar was struck by a car that left the area near Monterey Street and Olive Avenue in Madera on June 14.

Jenny’s mother says that before the accident, her daughter was full of joy, loved sports and dreamed of becoming a police officer. But now the 16-year-old is facing life-changing injuries.

“He left his brain damaged, damaged his right eye, his pelvis and his hand,” says Ines Salvador.

Police arrested Paul Cano for a hit and run offense ten days after the accident with the help of a tip from someone who recognized the photos shared on social media of his damaged car.

The black Hyundai had a sign on the side for Cano’s home fitness business. The 27-year-old was later released on bail and on Friday appeared before a judge to plead guilty to a hit and run offense causing injury.

“He feels bad about it. He is very upset that he hit someone, that he caused an injury. He is a very good young man. He has no background He has a wife, a young child, he feels horrible about the whole situation, “said Mark Coleman, his lawyer.

Cano should be sentenced to three years probation upon his return to court in March. He will also have to carry out community service and pay compensation fines.

But Jenny’s mother says it’s not enough to make up for the pain he caused.

“Me and my family, daughter, we are all traumatized,” she said.

Assistant Attorney Jeff Dupras says he understands the family’s desire to see Cano serve a prison sentence.

However, since he had no criminal history and was not suspected of driving under the influence or additional charges, a plea agreement was the best option.

“One of the things we are trying to do is minimize the impact on the victims and the victims’ families, and in this specific case, going through a trial and arriving at the same place, quite frankly, it would probably be always put to the test if we go to We don’t want to put the family in this situation, “said Madera County Deputy Attorney Jeff Dupras.

