madera,-mariposa-county-university-districts-holding-job-honest-thursday-afternoon

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) — If you are wanting for a job in the education discipline, the Madera and Mariposa County School Districts will maintain a career reasonable Thursday afternoon.

The faculty districts, together with the charter universities and county offices, are hiring for different positions, together with academics, administrators, clerical personnel, and bus motorists.

The task good is absolutely free to show up at. It is really found at 1105 South Madera Avenue and goes from two p.m. to six p.m.

Community schools and universities will also set up booths to showcase diploma and credential applications for aspiring educators.

Intrigued applicants are encouraged to sign-up for the event, but stroll-ins are also welcome. Simply click in this article to sign up.