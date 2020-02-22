[madera-woman-whose-pet-dogs-mauled-male-to-death-sentenced-to-three-many-years-in-prison]

A lady whose pet dogs mauled a male to loss of life in Madera in November last 12 months has been sentenced to three many years in prison.

Heather Anglin had previously this yr pleaded guilty to proudly owning a vicious pet that fatally attacked a human being – and a probation violation. She also agreed never ever to individual a pet all over again.

Connected: Madera Police arrest homeowners of pet that mauled guy to death

She was residing in a homeless encampment in a riverbed around Elm and Yosemite when her dogs killed 38-calendar year-aged Lasarao Macedo on November 10.