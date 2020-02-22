[madera-woman-whose-pet-dogs-mauled-male-to-death-sentenced-to-three-many-years-in-prison]

-
BREAKING InformationNaked male chases three Fresno schoolgirls by streets of Fresno
-
BREAKING NewsMadera woman whose canine mauled man to death sentenced to 3 many years in jail
-
BREAKING InformationTwo boys accused of starting off Porterville Library fireplace that killed two firefighters billed with murder, arson
Enjoy Dwell
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
A lady whose pet dogs mauled a male to loss of life in Madera in November last 12 months has been sentenced to three many years in prison.
Heather Anglin had previously this yr pleaded guilty to proudly owning a vicious pet that fatally attacked a human being – and a probation violation. She also agreed never ever to individual a pet all over again.
Connected: Madera Police arrest homeowners of pet that mauled guy to death
She was residing in a homeless encampment in a riverbed around Elm and Yosemite when her dogs killed 38-calendar year-aged Lasarao Macedo on November 10.
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-Tv. All Rights Reserved.