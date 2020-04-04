In a recent interview, Priyanka Chopra revealed in an international magazine that her father and late Dr. Ashok Chopra did not allow his skin to harden after returning from the US. What is more, the former Miss World also said that her father had placed the bars in her window when she told them that after school the boys had started following her.

Now Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra took the whole incident to her and that’s exactly what happened. “It really wasn’t like that. You see she was १ 15/1 र years old and came back from the US. My husband didn’t just approve of the glamorous western outfit that started donating. You see, we were in Rai Bareilly at that time.”

Throwing more light on what had happened, Madhu told Spotboy, “And believe me, one day she came in Indian costume. She didn’t hurt us. She is a very wise girl.”

For those of you who joined in late, Priyanka opened up about how her father made time to adjust to the physiological changes in his body when he returned from the US years later. “I left as a flat-chested, curly-haired kid at age 6, and I came out as a woman almost 16 years old. I think my father actually started from that. I didn’t know what to do with me for two weeks.”

Meanwhile, Priyanka, who is currently in the US with her husband and actor-singer Nick Jonas and soloist, and the Mary Kom actress, says she is enjoying her time with her husband.

