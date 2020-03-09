Madhya Pradesh Congress Plans Cabinet Expansion and Organizational Restructuring to End Disparity – India News

After the crisis hit his government in Madhya Pradesh, Congress plans to include more leaders in the state cabinet and restructure the organization. Party leaders said a plan to curb dissatisfaction was devised after five MPP congresses seen at the opposition BJP camp in the last six days.

“The appeal of almost all MLAs, including Congress and MLAs from the BSP and SP, except the independent MLA, which the BJP tried to capture, Chief Minister Kamal Nath ignored their merit, choosing not to introduce them into his cabinet. “They also regretted introducing several such MLAs into the cabinet that did not deserve to be there. So, expanding the cabinet is badly needed now,” said a Congress leader who did not want to be named.

This is necessary because four independent and two SME BSPs and a lone SP MLA have been supporting the government since day one. Only one independent MPP has been given a ministerial berth, the leader said. “The only question that remains to be answered is when the Chief Minister will execute the extension of government.”

“The party’s Supreme Command is considering organizational restructuring to quell the party’s resentment. But it will start with the appointment of a new president. Chief Minister Kamal Nath has been holding the office of President of the State Congress as he has since May 2018. The new President will be able to give sufficient time to the organization and resolve the issue of disagreement more effectively. Chief Minister Kamal Nath himself continued to record saying that he was ready to see the new president of the state Congress, “said another senior Congress leader on condition of anonymity.

State Congress spokesman Pankaj Chaturvedi said, “The enlargement of the government is the prerogative of Chief Minister Kamal Nath. Whenever he makes a decision on the same, he will be known. As for the organizational restructuring, I cannot comment on it as I do not have any authorized information as of now. “

On Saturday, Digvijaya Singh began records saying that the cabinet extension should be done after the state assembly budget session. However, some party leaders believe that this should be done at the earliest – before the budget session – so that the BJP cannot take advantage of such an unstable political situation.

Singh claimed last week that BJP leaders had indulged in horse trading and offered Congress and other MPPs 25 crores of rune, asking them to cross over.

Chief Minister Kamal Nath later endorsed Singh’s statement.

But the BJP said that the Congress had issued its MLAs after forming a government in Madhya Pradesh. “Congress is taking several steps, including Cabinet expansion and organizational restructuring, but Congress MLAs want Chief Minister Kamal Nath and Congressional High Command to know why they have been treated with contempt in the last 15 months. The Madhya Pradesh people want to know from the CM why they released him and the Congress after fulfilling their promises during the state assembly elections. They have no answer, ”State BJP spokesman Rahul Kothari said.

In other news, Tourism Minister Surendra Singh Baghel on Sunday contacted Bisahulal Singh, one of the three congressional parliamentary committees, who was unmunicado. Congress leaders had earlier said Singh was residing somewhere in Bengaluru.

While details of what is going on between the leaders are awaiting, Congress presidential press coordinator Narendra Saluja posted a photo of Singh with the minister at what he said was the Bengaluru airport.

“Senior leader and military police officer Bisahulal Singh has traveled to Bhopal from Bengaluru. He has remained trapped by the BJP in Bengaluru for the past three days. A senior military representative told us that he had been with Congress from day one and would stay with the party. He also said that his support was for Chief Minister Kamal Nath, ”said Saluja.

