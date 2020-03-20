Madhya Pradesh reflects a deeper crisis for Congress – News from India

The Congress lost Madhya Pradesh within 15 months of taking power in December 2018. This overthrew the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which in turn ruled the state for 15 years.

The government, led by Kamal Nath, has been on a sticky cock since senior leader Jyotiraditya Scindia left Congress and joined the BJP. But the problem in the party is more systematic.

Conflicts within Congress and the indecision of central leadership added to the ordeal.

This is the second government Congress lost within a year. In July 2019, shortly after the Lok Sabha elections, the Janata Dal (secular) -Karnataka Congress government collapsed after two party insurgents resigned from the assembly, knocking down its number and paving the way for BJP rules to return.

Congress rebels have followed a similar formula to overthrow the Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh.

But it was not sudden. Scindia has repeatedly expressed concern over the failure of the state government to implement a party manifesto or promises ahead of the poll. He expressed his concerns and aspirations. But Nath and Congressional central leadership remained indifferent, prompting Scindia to leave the party.

The challenge for Congress is to keep its flock in other states it rules.

Rajasthan is already witnessing a clash between Chief Minister Ashoka Gehlot and his deputy and state unit president Sachin Pilot.

And in Chhattisgarh, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel is an avenue with a senior leader, the state minister of health and one of the aspirants to the highest post of TS Singh Deo. The differences between Punjab Chief Minister, Captain Amarinder Singh and his former Ministerial counterpart Navjot Singh Sidhu have been opened. In Maharashtra, the problem is expressed because there are deep ideological differences between the Congress and its allies, especially the Shiv Sena.

The failure of central leadership to address disparities in state units adds even more to Congress. Congress leaders have been waiting for organizational change since August last year, when Sonia Gandhi agreed to take the interim position of party president after Rahul Gandhi declined repeated calls to resign. He resigned as President of Congress on May 25 last year, assuming responsibility for the party’s devastating defeat in the Lok Sabha elections. He then accused senior leaders of protecting the interests of their children above the interests of the party.

The problems are not limited to party-ruled states. In most other states, the party has yet to appoint different committees right from the bloc to the state level because of the high feuds between leaders that have seriously affected its functioning.

