Madison Beer’s Remarks on the Anniversary of Private Nudes on Women’s Day

Madison Beer opens up about a scandal that he says has been dogging him for years – but he is willing to abandon it and take responsibility for it, where he will never be ashamed.

The singer wrote a strong reminder on Sunday – citing the fact that it’s International Women Day – and basically said that she was humiliated for old private photos and videos she sent to a significant other. in his teens … which seems to have risen too.

happy international women. it feels good. pic.twitter.com/FsBz4mQIbm

– Madison Beer (@madisonbeer) March 8, 2020

@madisonbeer

She writes, “When I was about 14 and exploring my body and sexuality, I sent a private snapchat to my body to a boy I liked at the time. I sent it, at 14, thinking it was reliable.” I’m a kid like we have known each other for years and shared feelings for each other. “

Madison continued, “but of course he shares it with all his friends.” He went on to describe how photos and vids have evolved over the years, which he says have been talked about by his contemporaries, friends, family members and even music execs.

Welp, Madison says he is finally ready to forgive himself … and more importantly, allow himself to go on and never allow the event that has power over him. He writes, “so now, in the IWD I will release myself from this weight I carry.”

Madison ended her wise words with some advice for other young people – remember that she’s 21 – without letting anyone’s fault mean to you, or to keep you scared.

Well said.