Madness drummer Woody on Steve Hillage

“As a child I lived in a hippie household and from a very young age I loved prog rock. I grew up listening to Jimi Hendrix and Led Zeppelin and continued with Mahavishnu Orchestra, Chick Corea and Return To Forever. John McLaughlin was one of my favorite guitar heroes of all time in the beginning, then I discovered and I absolutely fell in love with Steve Hillage. His stuff had great time signature, coupled with squeaky keyboard stuff and excellent guitar solos. My best friend and his family introduced me to Gong and Hillage when I was around 14. I was immediately captivated by him.

“I saw him a number of times; the most memorable was at the Rainbow Theater in ’77. He had just released Motivation Radio and played with Joe Blocker, who turned his drum set upside down so you can play the drums from a different angle. It was an extraordinary performance, it was at its peak, its splendor.

“I left Hillage after Open, his System 7 stuff wasn’t for me. But I saw Gong playing The Forum in Kentish Town in 2009. I went to school with Chris Taylor – the most extraordinary left-handed drummer I’ve ever had known who was going to play with Roachford – and I heard he was in Gong. I contacted him and he invited me to their show. So then I met my hero of all time! It was really beautiful, Steve was so ” n gentle man … what struck me was how soft his hands were, that sounds crazy! Miquette Giraudy was overjoyed to discover that me and my lifelong best friend Johnny Rutter had been at that ’77 Rainbow gig, she remembered it was a really good performance, she was struck by the fact that there were still a few people they had seen playing at the Rainbow.

Meeting a hero can be disappointing. But I got some retweets from him on Twitter and it makes me crazy, but I wouldn’t tell him! It would be a dream come true to play with him, but he should be gentle with me. It would make a very happy man old, ha ha! He is undervalued and such a talent. ”