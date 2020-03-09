Madonna became the latest performer cancels shows due karanavirusa

Madonna has become the latest in a loud musician who has canceled the live shows due to the ongoing crisis coronavirus.

Promoter Live Nation confirmed that her show in Paris, Le Grand Rex, scheduled for Tuesday (March 10th) and Wednesday (11 March), will not happen after the new ban of the French Government on any public meeting with more than 1,000 people.

This is not the first time that at the Paris tournament, “Madame X” came to the meeting. Madonna was forced to cancel their show on March 1 at the same place because of the injuries she received during a fall on the stage of the week before.

Wide COVID-19 spread impact on a number of musical events and the festival SXSW in Austin, Texas, had the highest cancellation.

Earlier today, the organizer of the festival (March 9), recognized that the festival was not covered by insurance for cancellation due to coronavirus.

Festival in Austin, Texas is due to start on Friday (March 13) and will run until March 22, the participants will come from all over the world.

Miami was also canceled ultra music festival of Miami, while artists including Green Day, BTS, Yungblud and Mariah Carey, canceled dates in Asia because of concerns about the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the date of the tour, Justin Bieber’s “Change” has been reduced from stadiums to arenas, allegedly due to the sale of tickets fears coronavirus affected.