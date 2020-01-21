Madonna breaks off after 45 minutes ... Can she learn from Celine Dion?

Madonna drives fans crazy. She canceled the left and right appearances and this time just gave the news that the show would not take 45 minutes before she was supposed to step on stage.

Her Madame X world tour, currently in Lisbon, Portugal, has been canceled 8 times according to reports from page 6.

Sorry, but what’s the story?

Via: globalnews.ca

“Madge” used social media to say, “I’m sorry to have to cancel tonight, but I have to listen to my body and rest!”

Concert tours are exhausting, exhausting and can be brutal for the body. Madonna is in great shape for a 61-year-old woman or for a woman of all ages, but she is not a 20-year-old like her boy toy.

Maybe their career choices need to be changed.

Vegas, baby!

Via: youtube.com

Maybe a residence in Las Vegas would offer the pop star a better balance. She could stay in a city and perform on a more manageable schedule. It worked for Celine Dion and fans would be very happy to see Madonna in “Sin City”.

She was able to take time between shows to take care of her body and soul and still maintain her career.

Make yourself comfortable before things get loud

Via: judiciaryreport.com

Nobody wants Madonna to get hurt or depressed because the tour schedule is too demanding. You should really think about a new routine before the “Material Girl” reaches its maximum.

