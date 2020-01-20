Madonna cancels another Madame X concert for medical reasons

(CNN) – Madonna has canceled another concert on her Madame X tour due to fighting an unknown disease.

During the recent setback on their current tour, which was affected by delays and cancellations, ticket holders who arrived in Lisbon on Sunday were greeted with a message telling them that they would not continue.

Madonna should enter the stage in the Coliseu Theater at 8:30 p.m. Images shared on social media show concertgoers queuing outside the venue.

The 61-year-old superstar later told fans on Instagram that she was forced to cancel the show for medical reasons.

“I’m sorry I had to cancel tonight,” she said to her 14.7 million followers on Sunday evening. “But I have to listen to my body and rest!”

She added that “fingers crossed” would be good enough to perform on Tuesday night.

Madonna will perform at the same venue on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday before heading to the Palladium in London.

Madonna at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards. (Getty)

In a video posted on social media last week, she was shown kneeling while rehearsing for an earlier show in Lisbon. “How an injured Madame X warms up for a show,” she wrote in the caption. “Very carefully.”

The mother of six children has not disclosed the nature of her injury.

CNN asked Madonna’s representative for an opinion.

Madonna’s scheduled Lisbon date is not the first cancellation of the tour. The singer previously canceled appointments in New York, Los Angeles, Boston, Miami, and Paris, citing production issues, injuries, and schedule constraints.

Celebrity Throwback Photos: Guess Who!