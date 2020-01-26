Madonna cancels another show on her Madame X tour due to an injury

Madonna had to cancel another show on her Madame X tour.

In a statement, the 61-year-old pop star said she “deeply regrets” that she had to cancel her first London show on the tour.

The multiple Grammy winner announced that she had battled injuries since the start of the tour and that her health had to be the first priority.

“Under the guidance of a doctor, I was told to rest for a few days. As you all know, I have injuries that have plagued me since the start of the tour, but I always have to listen to my body and put my health first.”

The seasoned performer continued to admit that some might be disappointed, but reminded her that it was more painful to cancel than anyone else.

“The last thing I want to do is disappoint my fans or compromise the integrity of my show, so I’ll keep going until I can’t do it anymore.”

She continued, “I am very sorry to have disappointed someone again, and please know that it hurts me more than you can imagine canceling shows. Thanks again for your understanding.”

Just last week, the popular singer posted a video on her Instagram that documents how she warms up for a show with an injury with knee braces (see above).

Madonna performs on a Madame X tour. (Instagram)

The news that the London show will not take place comes after Madonna canceled an appearance in Lisbon, Portugal just last week.

“I’m sorry to have to cancel tonight,” she said to her 14.7 million followers last Sunday. “But I have to listen to my body and rest!”

At the start of the tour, Madonna ended the show in Boston in November because she was in great pain and canceled the show in New York due to a knee injury.

Celebrity couples who have big age differences but are loved more than ever