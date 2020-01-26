Madonna cancels Monday concert in London

January 26 (UPI) – Pop music icon Madonna canceled her scheduled London concert on Monday after recovering from unknown injuries.

“Under the guidance of a doctor, I was told to rest for a few days. As you all know, I have injuries that have plagued me since the start of the tour, but I always have to listen to my body and put my health first.” -year-old singer posted on Instagram Saturday.

“The last thing I want to do is disappoint my fans or jeopardize the integrity of my show. So I will keep going until I can’t. As always, anyone who has bought a ticket will get this one Tickets bought in the evening will be refunded. The show on Wednesday January 29th will go as planned. I am again very sorry to have disappointed someone. Please know that it hurts me more than you can imagine that shows will be canceled Thank you again for your understanding. “

The entertainer canceled her final date on the North American stage last month Mrs. X. Concert tour because she didn’t feel well.

It is expected to perform shows across Europe by March.