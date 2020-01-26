Madonna cancels the first night of the London Palladium Residency

Madonna canceled the first night of her 15-day stay at the Palladium in London.

The concert was scheduled to take place just a few days after the announcement on Monday, January 27th, and is the last in a series of health-related cancellations on the singer’s “Madame X” tour.

In an email to the fans, Madonna’s statement said: “I’m very sorry to have to cancel my concert in London on Monday, January 27th. Under medical supervision, I was told to rest for a few days.

“As you all know, I have injuries that have plagued me since the start of the tour, but I always have to listen to my body and focus on my health.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nU2eApGw_TU [/ embed]

She went on: “The last thing I want to do is disappoint my fans or compromise the integrity of my show. So I’ll keep going until I can’t anymore. “

Madonna also quickly assured fans that refunds for the concert had already been arranged.

Despite health concerns, the statement confirmed that the following show at the London Palladium Residency will be on Wednesday, January 29th, as scheduled.

The announcement means that 10 dates on the sold-out tour have been canceled because the star claims to have caused “overwhelming pain”. Her Lisbon date was last canceled for the same reasons.

In a five-star live review of Madonna’s New York residence in October, NME described the show as “the ultimate freedom fighter of pop, hosting one of the most powerful, powerful, and stunning performances of the year.”