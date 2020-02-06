Madonna claims London Palladium “censored” her show

Madonna has accused the London Palladium of “censoring” her after claiming the theater pulled down the curtain when she passed her curfew on Wednesday (January 5).

The Queen of Pop spoke out after the last performance of her Madame X residence was interrupted at 11 p.m. due to her allotted end time.

However, a spokeswoman for LW Theaters rejected her claims. “Contrary to a number of reports, London Palladium staff have never attempted to shut down the iron fire curtain last night,” said a statement to NME.

Madonna has shared a video of the alleged moment when the curtain falls before she breaks through and continues to perform with her background dancers.

She has given the clip a title: “Artists are here to disturb peace …………….

“It was 5 minutes after our curfew at 11:00 am – we still had a song to play and The Palladium decided to censor us by pulling down the metal fire curtain that weighed 9 tons.

“Fortunately, they stopped it halfway and nobody got hurt. Many thanks to the entire audience, who didn’t move and never left us. Power the people !! “

In the video you can hear Madonna screaming, “Fuck you, motherfucker” as the curtain falls before finally returning to perform “I Rise”.

The news comes as Madonna’s Madame X-Tour continues to be plagued by cancellations due to the singer’s ongoing struggle with a number of injuries.

After canceling the first night of her stay at the London Palladium last week, she announced that she would be stopping two more shows at the venue on February 4th and 11th.

Yesterday, she offered Meghan and Harry the possibility of renting their New York apartment in a bizarre way and described Canada as “boring”.