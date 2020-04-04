Madonna donates $ 1 million in funding in hopes of creating coronavirus vaccine

Madonna has donated $ 1 million to help investigate the creation of a coronavirus vaccine.

The money will go to the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, which launched a vaccine plan earlier this week.

In a video posted on her Instagram, the singer addressed her own struggles with the lifestyle change among the pandemic Kovid-19 and declared support for the fund.

“On an individual and global scale, we are obviously in a state of emergency. I must admit that it took me a while to adopt and cultivate and change my own lifestyle …” she wrote.

“I join the efforts of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to find a drug that prevents or treats Covid-19. This is what we need to protect our healthcare providers, our most vulnerable and all our friends and families.”

Announcing the fund’s new initiative this week, Bill Gates told the Trever Noah Daily Show: “Because our fund has such deep expertise in infectious diseases, we thought about the epidemic, we made the fund to be more prepared as a vaccine endeavor. Our early money can speed things up. “

Last month, Madonna called the coronavirus a “great leveler” in a video that saw her lying in a tub full of rose petals.

“It’s a matter of Covid-19,” she wrote. “It doesn’t matter how rich you are, how famous you are, how funny you are, how smart you live, how many years, what amazing stories you can tell,” she begins. she said before adding, “This is a great equalizer, and what’s scary, that’s great.”

Madonna is the newest music megastar to offer a pandemic donation. Last month, Rihanna pledged $ 5 million in aid, including $ 700,000, to channel fans for her home country of Barbados.

Madonna canceled a number of dates last month in the Madame X tournament due to a coronavirus pandemic.

Reviewing the date of the tour to Palladium in London, NME writes: “It is amazing to see the pop queen in this light. As the disorientation seems to be the intensity of seeing the untouchable legend that immerses her guard, this show is incredibly special.

“It also feels like a bold move from an artist who could do anything. Again, risk and rethinking are what make Madonna an icon.”