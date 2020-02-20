[madonna-dumped-by-young-boyfriend?]

(Getty Images)

Madonna has not been dumped by her 25-12 months-previous boyfriend, irrespective of a bogus tabloid report. The story is fully created-up. Gossip Cop can debunk it.

“Aging diva Madonna was kicked to the control by boytoy Ahlamalik Williams,” crows the National Enquirer in an post posted this week. The tabloid claims to have insider information and facts that the pop queen’s backup dancer and boyfriend “dumped” her, telling her she’s too aged for him. A meant supply tells the magazine that she’s been “hell to offer with” given that, “taking it out on absolutely everyone on the tour.”

The suspicious tipster goes on to say that Madonna was wholly thrown off by the unforeseen slight right after she “tried to justify her love” to Williams’ mother and father around the vacations. “She’s been examining herself in the mirror a good deal a lot more, looking for strains and wrinkles,” claims the overly educated resource. Other “insiders” allegedly experience that the “humiliation” has negatively impacted the singer’s latest performances. “She’s sniping at every person,” they continue.

It’s unlucky that Madonna and her tour crew are struggling with all this drama – besides that none of it is genuine. In actuality, the story is so effortlessly disprovable that it feels like the Enquirer isn’t even seeking to be convincing any more. Madonna and Williams are certainly nonetheless together: on Monday, the singer posted a photograph on her Instagram account of her and Williams sharing a kiss soon after the closing London performance of her Madame X tour. “Thank you London,” she commented. “Could not have performed it without having the aid of all my liked kinds.”

The tabloid also mentions that eight reveals have been cancelled so much on the Madame X tour, implying that it’s been taking place has a consequence of Madonna’s diva reaction to being dumped. In fact, even so, Madonna has been cancelling shows in this article and there for months due to the fact the tour started final drop because of to a actual physical harm. In November, she informed her audience in San Francisco that she had a “torn ligament” and a “bad knee.”

In addition, it appears to be the theory that the singer “tried to justify her really like to [Williams’] parents” more than the holidays is equally fake. In actuality, the dancer’s father has publicly stated that he has no trouble with his son courting a female who’s appreciably older. “Love has no age,” he told TMZ in late December. “I’m just pleased for him.” It is distinct the only drama encompassing Madonna’s age is the nonsense the journal invents.

As the verified queen of pop, it is only to be envisioned that Madonna has had to offer with her truthful share of bogus diva rumors. In June 2019, the Enquirer posted an even more absurd story professing that she refused to use her new private jet due to the fact it wasn’t geared up with a cryogenic chamber. The next August, In Touch alleged the singer had been booted from the address of Harper’s Bazaar because she was also demanding. Gossip Cop debunked both equally of people stories as untrue.