Madonna had to cancel further London tour dates due to injury

Madonna had to cancel further appointments in London after her recent injuries.

The Queen of Pop canceled the first night of her 15-day stay at the London Palladium last week. This happened after a series of health-related cancellations on the singer’s recent “Madame X” tour.

In a note on Instagram, Madonna confirmed to fans that she would cancel two more shows at the London Palladium on February 4th and 11th.

Madonna wrote: “As you all know, I have several injuries and had to cancel shows to give myself time to recover. In order not to surprise you, I would like to inform you in advance that I will cancel two shows – on February 4th and 11th at the Palladium in London.

“[Because] 3 shows in a row is too much for my body and my doctors insist that I take a day off after each show, but I think I can do it if I do 2 shows in a row, then I rest ! It’s a miracle that I’ve come this far, but it has a lot to do with having 6 hours a day. “

Madonna also announced that she underwent extensive rehab for three hours before and after her shows, along with other “multiple therapies.”

She added: “I also switched to flat shoes and modified difficult parts of the show. That helped a lot, but I still have to be careful and of course rest is the best medicine. I never want to cancel a show and I am determined that if I go up and down I will make it to the end.

“… Thank you for your understanding and sincerely apologize for any inconvenience. Thank you very much!!”

In a 5-star review of her London Palladium show earlier this week, NME said, “All of her dramatic roles in Madame X are mainly about Madonna herself this evening. In the end, we feel we know her much better ,

“It is strange to experience the Queen of Pop in this light. As disoriented as it feels to see the excitement of an inviolable legend that lets her down, this show is something very special. It also feels like a bold move by an artist who can do just about anything. On the other hand, it is risk and reinvention that make Madonna an icon. “