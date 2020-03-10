Madonna insisted on ending the expedition of Madame X following the spread of the coronavirus

Madonna has been struggling with health issues throughout her trip to Madame X (Instagram / @ Madonna)

Madonna has been forced to cancel the last days of her Madame X trip due to coronavirus restrictions.

In the remaining two days of his visit, March 10 and 11 in Paris, he protested when French authorities banned the parties of more than 1,000 people as part of a protest action.

“Following the Office of Police this morning banning the activities of more than 1000 people, Live Nation is demanding that they announce the last two editions of Madame X scheduled for March 10 and March 11, which are forced to be removed,” reads a message on Madonna’s website .

“We regret the disappointment of the fans,” he adds, advising those who have purchased tickets to return the money once it is sold.

The sad news comes after a frustrating journey that has come at the last minute because of the 61-year-old’s “injury”.

In addition to the complexity of production, this health concern led him to cancel 18 of the 75 destinations planned for the trip, including two more demonstrations in Paris on March 1 and 7.

“It was as if the knees were not twisted and the cartilage was not torn and nothing was hurt and tears did not flow out of our eyes,” she wrote earlier on Instagram. “Alas, and they thank God for reminding us that we are human.”

Despite his injuries, analysts say the show was one of Madonna’s best, the singer making good on her promise of close, intimate events.

Coronavirus concert ban.

With COVID-19 spread all over the world, major music festivals, tours and community gatherings have taken place as health care workers are rioting for the virus that infects more than 105,000 people.

Some of the major projects launched include the SXSW Music, Film and Tech conference, Ultra Music Festival Abu Dhabi and Miami, and Tomorrowland Winter.

The tours and exhibitions of Queen, Louis Tomlinson, Yungblud, Mariah Carey, Maluma, Green Day and BTS were also posted to date.