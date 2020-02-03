Madonna is surprisingly close to these 16 celebrities

Madonna: icon, pioneer and downright diva. This girl is so world famous, she has a name and the world knows exactly who she is! Being a celebrity of such a tall stature is a heavy torch to wear, and the public has watched Madonna run, walk, and strut through her career. She always does everything.

Madonna has shown the world countless times that she doesn’t need anyone to ride her success, but even the most confident icons may need her team at the end of the day! Sure, ‘Madge’ has made headlines for her pissed off friendships over the years, but she has ‘lived’ a few stories about her celebrity friendships for sure.

Not surprisingly, the Material Girl has a circle of celebrities from the past and the present! Here are the stories of sixteen of her fabulously famous friends.

16 Britney Spears

Talk about a dream come true! One of the greatest divas of our generation admired another diva and recognized it as a career inspiration. Years later, the duo came together and formed one of the most iconic moments of pop culture in history.

A friendship developed from the collaboration between Britney and Madonna. Yes, Justin, you’re not the only one who remembers this legendary hickey!

15 Beyonce

The road to friendship between Beyoncé and Madonna initially included a roadblock! According to Ranker, the two divas met through a former friend of Madonna, who later turned into an enemy … Gwyneth Paltrow.

Despite the drama between Gwyneth and Madonna, the friendship between Madonna and Beyoncé grew stronger. The pals have popped up together on red carpets and are always smiling together!

14 Sandra Bernhard

Some friendships have stood the test of time, but are not always smooth if they are subjected to a bit of turbulence!

When fame was lonely for Madonna, she found a constant in her buddy, Sandra Bernhard, when she rose to the top in the eighties. Their relationship got a bit rocky, but since then they’ve given the past a pavement!

13 Debi Mazar

Our girl Madge has grown from a diva whose bops have played in dance clubs to one of the greatest entertainment icons of the last century. With the intense awareness Madonna has experienced over the years, a constant friend in her corner has to help!

Debi Mazar stayed with Madonna through thick and thin and she describes her friendship as “very close”.

12 Sarah Paulson

Madonna’s friendship with Sarah Paulson blossomed from an incredibly sweet and assignable moment! A work event became an important “life event” for Sarah! She and Madge were together at the same event and Sarah had a real reaction to seeing one of her idols in person!

The two were spotted on the carpet when Sarah spotted Madge! Sarah’s mouth was open. She was just shocked!

11 Stella McCartney

When the friendship between Madonna and Stella McCartney blossomed, the kings of the entertainment industry came together. You may recognize Stella surname. Your father is Sir Paul McCartney! Stella has made a name for herself in the world of designer fashion and found a friend in Madge.

Madonna knows how important it is to be in a supportive sisterhood! She supported Stella in her design efforts.

10 Rosie O’Donnell

Madonna’s friendship with former talk show queen Rosie O’Donnell is a home run!

Madonna and Rosie met on the set of the early 90’s classic, A League Of Their Own, and the girls have maintained their relationship over the years. Madge and Rosie have tasted their backs and Madonna has spoken in favor of Rosie. How supportive is that?

9 Donatella Versace

Gianni Versace’s story is a dramatic story forever. Despite the excess of sadness in family history, Madonna’s commitment to the family gives it a sweetly uplifting touch.

Madge has always been very good friends with Gianni’s late sister, Donatella! Madonna knows exactly how to be a good friend warmly. According to Donatella, Madonna’s presence was “comforting”.

8 Anderson Cooper

Madonna is definitely not a “beautiful stranger” who befriends celebrities who are members (or descendants) of fashion queens! The much-respected and esteemed reporter (and son of fashion giant Gloria Vanderbilt), Anderson Cooper, definitely has a member of his group of friends who brings out the wild children’s side of him!

Madonna also knows how to make her friends blush; she once made a spectacle out of Anderson.

7 Demi Moore

Talk about queens of an era! The actress Demi Moore became one of the most memorable actresses of her generation in the 80s. Demi and one of the most Egyptian singers of the entire tube decade are still friends!

Madonna and Demi unfortunately had their hard times and leaned against each other in need.

6 Kate Hudson

Being friends with Madge must have its advantages. You can meet friends who dance the night away at one of their concerts!

Madonna once gave her group of girls one of her shows, including actress Kate Hudson. Not many concrete details are known about Madonna and Kate’s friendships, and there have been rumors of a rift between the two over a “boy toy.”

5 prince

For those of us who weren’t there, it may be hard to understand how monumental Prince and Madonna were then. It’s a dream for music fans to find out that Madonna and Prince were really close together.

Madge and the late icon Prince went to the studio together in the late eighties and worked on one of Madonna’s tracks.

4 Jean-Paul Gaultier

Some may not know Jean-Paul Gaultier, but Madonna fans may know his work! He designed one of her most famous stage costumes.

Madonna and Jean-Paul’s relationship went beyond simple collaboration. The friends were so close that Jean-Paul repeatedly made a more than friendly gesture; The designer even suggested Madge!

Madonna was aware of his memorable influence on her career. She publicly honored him.

3 Brad Pitt

Two symbols that enter into a friendship only make their stars shine a little brighter!

According to Ranker, Madonna counts the heartbreaker and leading actor Brad Pitt as a friend. Madge was open and honest with Brad. She once informed the public that Brad had appeared in her wildest and most intimate dreams, which is definitely the Madonna movement!

2 Sharon Stone

Do you need an encouraging story? Experience the friendship story between Madonna and Sharon Stone!

Their friendship has a happy ending, but was anything but fulfilling.

Madonna saw Sharon play almost thirty years ago and was not very enthusiastic. She decided to reveal and preserve her feelings in a letter that Sharon had not received kindly.

Sharon wrote an answer and called Madge a “friend”.

1 Victoria Beckham

Madonna’s friendship with former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham has many layers!

Madge and ‘The Posh One’ have a balance between professional and personal aspects of their friendship. Victoria helped Madge deal with a broken heart, and Madge returned love by publicly wearing one of Victoria’s stylish creations in public. How sharp is that?

