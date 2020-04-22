Madonna Joins Reform Alliance, Donates PPE to Prisons, Prison

exclusive

Madonna aboard Meek Mill, Michael Rubin, Van Jones, Bob Kraft and Jay-Z … join the efforts of the REFORM Alliance to protect inmates and correctional facility personnel from COVID-19.

REFORM has partnered with Madge’s Ray of Light Foundation to send 100,000 surgical masks to prisons and prisons across the country … especially some with coronavirus.

The massive donation included 50,000 masks for the Cook County Jail and the Illinois Department of Corrections … of which more than 600 inmates, staff and representatives were infected. At the last count, 7 people were killed.

Another 20,000 masks will go to the Louisiana Department of Corrections, while the remaining 30,000 masks will be distributed between California’s Vacaville Prison, New York’s FCI Ray Brook and Suffolk Co. Sheriff’s Dept. in Massachusetts.

76ers partner and REFORM Alliance co-chair Rubin told us … “It’s very important that we protect our inmates and prison staff, especially since social isolation instructions are difficult to follow in the these facilities. “

Jessica Albaher husband, Cash Warren, is also part of the effort – through its company, Pair of Thieves – to distribute PPE at a time when marketing looks like is gaining momentum in many correctional facilities. Pennsylvania, Connecticut and Virginia experienced their first death of COVID-19 in prisons or prisons last week.

This is the second major donation from REFORM – last month, the Alliance sent 100,000 mask operations to Rikers Island, the Tennessee Department of Corrections and the Mississippi State Penitentiary.