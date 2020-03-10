Madonna nullifies concerts remaining in Paris above coronavirus

Madonna de Paris pop singer (AFP) Madonna called two concerts in Paris on Monday, the last dates on her Madame X world tour, after large meetings were banned by French authorities to slow the coronavirus’s spread.

“It is with great regret that we are announcing the cancellation of the last two shows of Madame X,” the show venue on March 10 and 11, announced in the Grand Rex Concert Hall on its website.

Paris was to be the last leg of Madonna’s tour, which began in New York last September and took her to Chicago, San Francisco, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Boston, Philadelphia, Miami, Lisbon and London.

The Great Rex, of 2,800, cited a decision by authorities to ban the cancellation of meetings of more than 1,000 people.

The 61-year-old star played a single night at the Grand Rex on Feb. 22, but canceled a performance the following evening, citing “ongoing injuries.”