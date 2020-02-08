Madonna praises Eminem for gun control with cover “The Sound of Silence”

Madonna recognized Eminem’s support for weapons control during her last London Palladium show.

The singer played a stripped down interpretation of Simon & Garfunkel’s classic “The Sound of Silence” – the title that was included in Eminem’s video for “Darkness”, released last month (January 17) – and stricter US measures to Gun control calls.

Madonna spoke between the lines of the song and said “Yes, gun control” and ended the short introduction with the words: “And you want to hear that. No guns. The sound of silence.” Take a look at the clip below, which the artist herself opened Twitter posted.

Thank you @Eminem #guncontrol #gunsafety #madamextheatre #thelondonpalladium pic.twitter.com/VyVu3mO0bl

– Madonna (@Madonna) February 8, 2020

The tweet had the heading “Thank you @Eminem”. In the song “Darkness” from last month’s surprise album “Music To Be Murdered By” (January 17), Eminem raps from the perspective of a shooter who is aiming for concertgoers from a hotel room.

The music video visualizes the scene, which is a reference for the 2017 Las Vegas shooter who killed more than 50 people who attended the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival.

Although Madonna praised the rapper for dealing with gun control, many of her fans quickly reminded her that Eminem was also criticizing “Unaccommodating” from the same album – a controversial reference to the attack in the Manchester Arena this year 2017 contains.

“I’m thinking about screaming bombs away during the game. As if I’m outside an Ariana Grande concert and waiting,” he knocks on the track.

Aren’t you afraid that he wrote an offensive song about the Manchester Arena bombing? At some point I wonder about you. I still love you. ♥ ️🙏

– Will Morrissey… ❤️ (@ mozzer39) February 8, 2020

In response, some fans noticed that despite the insensitive line, Eminem used social media to offer support immediately after the terrorist attack was reported.

Help the victims of Manchester and their families with me. Donate to @BritishRedCross and @MENnewsdesk https://t.co/JchJtYOdMU

– Marshall Mathers (@Eminem), May 25, 2017

On Wednesday (February 5), Madonna accused the London Palladium of trying to “censor” her after claiming the theater pulled down the curtain when she went beyond her curfew.

The Queen of Pop spoke out after the last performance of her residence in Madame X appeared to have been interrupted for exceeding the assigned 23:00 PM end time.

However, a spokeswoman for LW Theaters has refuted her claims. “Contrary to a number of reports, London Palladium staff have never pulled or attempted to pull down the iron fire curtain last night,” said a statement to NME.