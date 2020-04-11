Madonna shares a sweet video when she loses her cousin and two friends among the coronavirus

To view this video, enable JavaScript and consider upgrading to the web

Madonna shared a sweet video with her daughter playing the piano when she revealed that she had lost her cousin and two friends during a coronavirus outbreak.

The singer shared a series of films for her story on Instagram, in which her daughter Mercy James plays the piano during the blockade.

She wrote “stay home, stay safe” clips.

It follows the pop star’s tragic news that she lost three of her loved ones in just 24 hours.

Madonna, who did not specify whether they died of Covid-19, shared the tragic news on Instagram with the movie titled “Quarantine Day 9”.

The pop star sits at her desk and writes on a typewriter, where she began: “In the last 24 hours my cousin has died, my brother’s bodyguard and Orlando Puert, a very important person who has played an important role in my life, have died.

“The three people I’ve lost in the last 24 hours also affect my mood.”

The singer also recently paid tribute to her former star Mark Blum after his death due to coronavirus complications.

The 61-year-old pop icon shared a cordial tribute to his star Desperately Seeking Susan after he died at the age of 69.

Madonna posted a rather strange video on her Instagram (photo: @madonna)

Madonna claims to have lost her cousin and two friends within 24 hours (Photo: @madonna)

Madonna called Mark an “extraordinary man” by sharing several photos of them in a classic 80s comedy before she warned people that coronavirus was “no joke.”

She wrote on Instagram: “I want to confirm the departure of an extraordinary man, another actor and friend Mark Blum, who succumbed to Coronavirus.

“It’s really tragic, and my heart is directed to him, his family and his loved ones.”

“I remember him as funny, warm, loving. And a professional when we did Desperately Seeking Susan in 1985 !! “

69-year-old actor died this week from coronavirus complications (Photo: Getty)

The singer Like A Virgin continued: “Another reminder that this virus is not a joke, nothing that should not be exposed or pretended that it will not affect us in any way. ♥ ️

“We must be grateful – hope – help each other – and respect the quarantine rules! # covid_19 #markblum #desperatelyseekingsusan. “

He also appears after the singer Papa Don’t Preach donated $ 1 million (USD 815,000) to the Bov and Melinda Gates’s Covid-19 foundation to create a virus vaccine.

In a long statement made available on her website, the 61-year-old said she was incredibly “impressed” with the work she wanted to do.

She said: “I am talking about this: I am very impressed with the work of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and the urgent efforts of Covid-19 Therapeutics Accelerator to find new or existing drugs that could effectively prevent or treat the disease.

“By leveraging the strength and knowledge of the scientific community, the Accelerator’s critical scientific advances will inform us how we can end this pandemic and prevent future virus influences.

“I send tremendous gratitude and strength to the brave rescuers, medical specialists and scientists who protect our communities, those who are suffering and the most vulnerable.”

