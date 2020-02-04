Madonna was indicted by fans for appearing late for concerts in New York

Madonna was sued by two fans for allegedly arriving too late for two concerts.

Andrew Panos and Antonio Velotta filed a class action lawsuit against singer and promoter Live Nation after making the audience wait three hours before performing at the Brooklyn Academy of Music in New York in September and October 2019.

The lawsuit filed at the Brooklyn Supreme Court says that both men were stranded in the city. They claim that the late start resulted in them missing out on scheduled trains and other modes of transportation, as the show didn’t end until 1 a.m. It is also said that the 1 o’clock goal had a negative impact on their work and school schedules for the following day.

According to the TMZ, they are suing for breach of contract, loss of value, false advertising and negligent misrepresentation as well as damages and attorney’s fees.

Madonna

The latest lawsuit comes two months after fans of the singer in Florida filed a similar lawsuit.

It comes when the Madame X-Tour continues to be plagued by cancellations due to Madonna’s ongoing struggle with a number of injuries. After canceling the first night of her stay at the London Palladium last week, she announced that she would be stopping two more shows at the venue on February 4th and 11th.

In a 5-star review of her London Palladium show last week, NME said, “All of her dramatic roles in” Madame X “are mainly about Madonna herself this evening. In the end, we feel that we know her much better ,

“It is strange to experience the Queen of Pop in this light. As disorienting as it feels to see the excitement of seeing an untouchable legend that lets you down, this show is very special. It also feels like a bold move by an artist who can do just about anything. On the other hand, risk-taking and reinvention make Madonna an icon. “