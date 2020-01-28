Madonna’s career from 1983 to 2020 in photos

Madonna is the “Queen of Pop Music” and she is one of those famous people who is known only by her first name. She is an accomplished performer, businesswoman and mother with a career that is entering her fifth decade. Her old and new music continues to be played around the world.

Madonna is known to cross borders in terms of expression and sexuality. She shows no signs of slowing down and is currently in the middle of her 14th tour for her album, Madame X. Her tour dates will continue well into 2020 at venues in London and Paris.

In 2006, Madonna and Michael Berg founded a non-profit organization to combat the poverty and misery of the millions of orphans in Malawi. In addition to her professional achievements, she is an activist who adopted four of her six children from Malawi.

In addition to her numerous awards, Madonna ranked first in the VH1 countdown for the 100 greatest women in music. Rolling Stone has listed her as one of the 100 greatest artists of all time and as one of the 100 greatest songwriters of all time.

Let’s take a look at Madonna’s impressive career in photos today.

20 Before she became famous

over the 1980s

Madonna was born the son of Italian immigrants and was part of a large family. With two older brothers and three younger siblings and the same name as her mother, her family gave her the nickname “Little Nonni”.

Madonna was only five years old when her mother died. In her younger life, she was a “lonely girl looking for something. In a way, I wasn’t rebellious. It was important to me to be good at something. I didn’t shave my armpits or put on makeup like normal girls. But I studied and got good grades. I wanted to be someone. “

19 brand new pop charts

via Today in the Madonna story

Madonna has worked hard to become a heterosexual student who aligns academics with her time on the school’s cheerleading team. Upon graduation, she received a dance scholarship from the University of Michigan University of Music, Drama and Dance.

She took ballet lessons and continued working on her dreams. In 1978 she dropped out of college and moved to New York City, like many others who strive for fame.

18 Your lucky star

via IMDB

In the early 1980s, Madonna started working as a dancer for other artists. She also formed a band with her boyfriend at the time. When she started working on her songwriting, she quickly realized that she preferred to be a solo act. This was a smart move since Madonna was signed by Sire Records in 1982 as a solo artist. She released her first album in 1983.

17 Live and in concert

via Morrison Hotel Gallery

Madonna’s live show is a concert experience. It’s physical, it’s visually appealing, and it’s something she’s worked very hard to perfect over the years. She even integrated some acoustic songs so she can recover from the physicality of some of her more energetic dances.

Hard work has always been part of their brand. Madonna said, “I went to New York. I had a dream. I wanted to be a big star. I didn’t know anyone. I wanted to dance I wanted to sing I wanted to do all these things I wanted to make people happy. I wanted to be famous. I wanted everyone to love me. I wanted to be a star. I worked very hard and my dream came true. “

16 The material girl

via Hunger TV

The development of Madonna’s famous relationship with Sean Penn largely coincides with her early career. Madonna started meeting Penn when she was working on the video for “Material Girl”. The two of them closed their covenant for life on their 27th birthday in 1985.

When Madonna Penn dedicated her “True Blue” album, she said he was “the coolest guy in the universe”. The marriage would not survive the 1980s and the two divorced on September 14, 1989.

15 The great haircut

about Oh Yeah Pop

Even celebrities often regret wearing clothes or a particularly tragic hairstyle. Fortunately for the rest of us, we are usually able to hide the photographic evidence.

For Madonna, these images remain part of her journey as a style and music icon. Madonna said, “Sometimes I look back and remember things I said or my hairstyle and I flinch.”

14 Like a prayer time

via Pinterest

Madonna’s look in the video “Like a Prayer” was one of the least controversial things in her career at that time. Due to the video and the outrage it caused, the star lost her Pepsi contract and some fans.

Rhino Insider shared information from a Rolling Stone interview with video director Mary Lambert. Mary said, “I knew we pushed some big buttons, but I somehow underestimated the influence and bigotry of fundamentalist religion and racism in this country and in the world.”

13 Blonde Ambition Tour

via NME

Madonna’s Blonde Ambition World Tour was the star’s third concert tour to promote her fourth studio album. The tour had a short-term name change. It used to be called Like A Prayer Tour, but the title had to be changed when Pepsi sponsored the star.

12 erotic tours

via NME

Madonna’s fourth concert tour to support her album “Erotica” was called “The Girlie Show World Tour” (or “The Girlie Show” for short). Madonna was always interested in smashing records and sold 360,000 records. The tour was estimated at more than $ 70 million. Instead, it should have been called the “Make Madonna Rich” tour.

11 Evita

via YouTube

Madonna’s advance into acting was one of her most criticized decisions, but she still saw some success. Her film roles included Desperately Seeking Susan, Dick Tracy and Evita.

Madonna managed to win a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress for her portrayal of Eva Peron in the 1996 film Evita.

10 light beam

via IMDB

“Ray of Light” featured a new Madonna embracing long blonde “Botticelli curls” and a “Mother Earth” aesthetic. Maybe that was because of her new role as mother of daughter Lourdes.

Madonna said: “Since my daughter was born, I have felt the fleeting times. And I don’t want to waste it getting the perfect lip color. “

9 Nothing really matters at the Grammys

via IMDB

If Madonna were in the music business just for the awards, she would still win. The star is still the top-selling tour solo artist of all time who has grossed $ 1.31 billion for her concerts in the past 30 years alone. Madonna was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in its first year.

8 The all-American cowgirl

about Mad Eyes

While Madonna may enjoy looking like a cowgirl, she may not be keen to get back in the saddle. The star broke several bones on her 47th birthday after a riding accident in her English country house.

Billboard published an article about the incident and a statement from spokeswoman Liz Rosenberg. The statement read: “The superstar was hospitalized with three broken ribs, a broken collarbone and a broken hand.”

7 Treated like a king in 2002

about Pop Sugar

While many like to make fun of the British accent that Madonna suddenly got after spending more time in England, she is truly a pop queen. When Madonna met the queen in 2002, she was reportedly quite nervous, but remained calm. A funny fact is that Her Majesty did not immediately recognize Madonna out of context.

The sun reported that Madonna said, “Indeed, it is a nervous moment – it is not easy to keep up with the queen.”

The video footage in the report shows Material Girl’s singer struggling to stay cool while shaking hands with QEII.

6 One Queen & Two Pop Princesses

about ET

Who could forget the infamous “performance” at the 2003 MTV Music Video Awards when Madonna, Christina Aguilera and Britney Spears performed a version of their hit “Like A Virgin” that was sealed with a very public kiss?

Even Brit was still talking about it when she performed (again) at Radio City Music Hall for her Pieces of Me Tour 2018. ET Online reported that Britney said to her fans: “This is our favorite city, the Big Apple! How are you The last time I was on this stage, I kissed a girl. Her name was Madonna! “

5 disco chic

via IMDB

Madonna constantly redefines her look, sound and image and looks good in this disco-inspired outfit. Madonna has a healthy attitude about how moody fans and haters can be and said: “I was popular and unpopular, successful and unsuccessful, loved and loathed and I know how meaningless it all is, so I can take any risk I take would like to. “

4 Live from London

about Mad Eyes

Whether you’re a fan of life or just curious, it’s worth getting a ticket to a Madonna show. When talking about her achievements, Madonna has a defined idea of ​​what she offers. The pop queen says: “I would like to believe that I take people on a trip. I not only entertain people, but give them something to think about when they leave.”

3 Handing over the torch

via billboard

After Madonna’s remark that one of Lady Gaga’s songs was similar to her own, the press reported that there was a feud between the two stars. This photo shows that the two have no problem interacting with each other no matter what others say.

Madonna said to Rolling Stone: “I don’t think she wants my crown. We live in a world where people like to compete against each other, so I love the idea of ​​hugging other women who do what I do . “

2 met Gala Madge

via Vanity Fair

Even in her sixties, Madonna still pushes her limits and speaks her thoughts. When she showed up at the Met Gala in a chic outfit, she said that this should be a statement about the social constraints for women.

Madge wrote on Instagram: “When it comes to women’s rights, we’re still in the dark age. My dress at the Met Ball was both a political and a fashion statement. The fact that people actually believe that a woman should not express her sexuality and be adventurous from a certain age is proof that we still live in an age-related and sexist society. “

1 How she is still the queen

via NME

Madonna still has it. To date, she has sold more than 300 million records worldwide and has been recognized by Guinness World Records as the best-selling female record artist of all time.

Madonna is confident and proud of her accomplishments. She said, “Sometimes I think I was born to live up to my name. How could I be anything other than what I am called Madonna? Either I would have been a nun or something. “

Next: Madonna’s love life: her 20 relationships with the greatest gaps in age

Sources: Vanity Fair, Pop Sugar, Useless Daily, Wealthy Gorilla, page 6

Next

20 photos that change the way we see Game Of Thrones’ Lena Headey

