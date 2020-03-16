Madras Significant Court issues notice to shut TASMAC liquor bars and shops owing to coronavirus

File image of Madras Substantial Courtroom | Commons

Chennai: The Madras Higher Court on Monday issued detect to the Tamil Nadu govt on a PIL,searching for to shut down all point out run TASMAC liquor shops and bars “to preserve the citizens of Tamil Nadu from the distribute of coronavirus.”

The division bench, comprising Justices M M Sundresh and Krishnan Ramasamy, prior to which a PIL from Advocate A P Suryaprkasam came up for hearing,issued detect to The Taking care of Director of Chennai Metropolitan H2o Source and Sewerage Board and Commissioner of Corporation of Chennai, returnable by a week.

The petitioner, while referring to WHO classifying coronavirus as a pandemic and the Well being Ministry’s March 5 circular cautioning in opposition to mass gatherings, mentioned Chennai metropolis is thickly populated, with extra than 10 million people, lots of residing in narrow streets and lanes.

It would be quite complicated for any resident, notably those from the center class and poorer sections of society, to get secured from contracting corona virus, he explained.

Referring to point out run liquor retailers, he submitted that hundreds of TASMAC stores and bars connected to them, together with unlawful bars, ended up becoming operate in unhygienic ailments.

All of them have been located in thickly populated parts and these stores have been usually overcrowded throughout the working day

If any among the hundreds of patrons are contaminated with the virus, it could spread to all customers in no time at all, but to their family associates and neighbours.

The helpful offered cure to the governing administration was to immediately near TASMAC stores and bars to protect against “this mass destruction of mankind” o conserve its citizens from selected deaths the petitioner explained and prayed for a way from the Court to the Corporation Authorities to straight away near down all of them.

