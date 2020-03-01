[Madrid two- Barça: Recap]

Image by JAVIER SORIANO/AFP by using Getty Visuals

Pathetic next fifty percent.

Barcelona are no for a longer period leaders of La Liga and will complete Week 26 1 place at the rear of their major rivals many thanks to a 2- loss to Genuine Madrid in Sunday’s El Clásico. The Blaugrana played a first rate 1st 50 % but have been entirely dominated in the 2nd, and Madrid have not only saved their time but received a lot of confidence in the title race.

1st Half

From the incredibly commencing the two teams experienced two very various methods: Madrid needed the fastest speed probable, specially with Vinicius Jr. and Federico Valverde operating in behind the Barça full-backs at every single prospect. Los Blancos had at minimum three very hazardous moments on the counter assault, but they ended up all ruined by awful determination-building from the dwelling group when it arrived to the final move.

Though Madrid wanted to operate and run some more, Barça required to handle the tempo as much as they could, operating the ball with persistence and searching to produce chances after very long sequences of possession and timely operates in powering a significant line from the Madrid protection.

On the stability of engage in it was Barça’s gameplan that worked far better, with the Blaugrana developing a few massive prospects: initially Jordi Alba identified Antoine Griezmann by itself in the box but the Frenchman sent his shot about the bar then Arthur went on a fabulous solo operate and pressured Thibaut Courtois into a globe-class help save and last but not least Sergio Busquets played a attractive pass to come across Lionel Messi in front of aim, but the captain’s shot went straight at the Madrid keeper.

At halftime there have been no objectives but the recreation was perfectly performed and quite competitive, with a guarantee of even much more intensity and chances in the remaining time period.

Next 50 percent

Madrid experienced 45 minutes to preserve their period and it showed in the to start with 20 minutes of the 2nd 50 percent: the house group fully suffocated Barça, who couldn’t get out of their 50 percent and continuously dropped the ball in unsafe regions. Actual experienced two big prospects: the initially arrived on a wonderful curling work by Isco that Marc-André ter Stegen stopped with one particular of the greatest saves of the year, and then Isco had a header cleared off the line by Piqué.

The strain was just also big and Barça’s protection was bound to crack, and it did with 20 minutes left: Toni Kroos observed Vinicius Júnior all by itself on the remaining wing, and the Brazilian was permitted to operate freely until he was shut ample to the goal to defeat Ter Stegen at the in the vicinity of write-up and place Madrid forward.

Martin Braithwate came on and produced an instant effects with his tempo and willingness to run in at the rear of the protection, but Barça ongoing to make dumb problems with the ball and Madrid appeared genuinely stable with 10 minutes to go.

Quique Setién introduced on Ansu Fati for a person very last try at an equalizer, but the youngster, just like the rest of the workforce, had zero effect due to the fact Barça held losing the ball and Madrid understood how to squander time and operate out the clock, and they also additional a second aim in the remaining perform of the game as a result of Mariano Díaz.

The last whistle arrived to finish a pathetic second 50 percent from Barça, who are no for a longer period leaders and just wasted a prospect to close Madrid’s time. Setién did a weak coaching position for the second

Barcelona: Ter Stegen Semedo, Piqué, Umtiti, Alba Arthur (Rakitic 80’), Busquets, De Jong Vidal (Braithwaite 68’), Messi, Griezmann (Ansu Fati 80’)

Plans: None

Genuine Madrid: Courtois Carvajal, Varane, Ramos, Marcelo Casemiro, Kroos Valverde (Vázquez 85’), Isco (Modric 78’), Vinicius Benzema (Mariano 90’+two)

Aims: Vinicius (71’), Mariano (90’+2)