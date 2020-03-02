madtown-and-unb’s-daewon-enlists-for-military-support-+-marco-supports-him-by-finding-his-hair-reduce-also

Daewon of MADTOWN and UNB has now enlisted for his obligatory military services services, and he got tons of aid from fellow UNB customers as he headed off!

He just lately shared photographs on Instagram of himself finding his hair reduce quick for the military services.

He announced, “Everyone, I’m likely to enlist on March 2! I have been so happy to be in a position to have these kinds of fantastic recollections and encounters and to fulfill all of you. I’ll get those recollections with me as I go, and I’ll be back soon. I hope that you will all also continue to be healthful, dress in a mask, and constantly be nicely and smile. I’ll return right after improving upon myself.”

His fellow UNB customers Feeldog and Euijin replied. Feeldog advised him to go initially and hold out for him, and Euijin explained, “Your hair appears to be like superior on you. Feel relaxed as you sign up for up! I’ll arrive and go to.”

Daewon shared a image on his Instagram story with UNB and U-KISS’s Jun backstage at his musical, describing it as his last time getting in some tradition in his 20s.

He also uploaded a strip of photographs with UNB’s Marco, with them both equally sporting buzz cuts! Daewon identified as him his more youthful brother and added “Park Sae Ro Yi,” the identify of the character Park Website positioning Joon performs in “Itaewon Class” who has a equivalent hair lower.

Marco shared the shots with Daewon on Instagram and wrote, “Go to the military and come back safely. Daewon reported that he was frightened of obtaining his hair slash, so I got my hair reduce collectively with him. :)”

Marco posted a movie on YouTube of the approach of Daewon acquiring his hair reduce! When Marco held telling Daewon he looked awesome, Daewon was suspicious and informed him it appeared like he was earning enjoyment of him.

Marco also instructed him, “When you have a child, you can display them this.” Shocked, Daewon stated, “My kid? You’re considering that much? As envisioned of you.”

Daewon debuted with MADTOWN in 2014 as the group’s most important dancer and sub-vocalist. He competed on KBS’s “The Unit” in 2017 and received a location in the last group UNB, which debuted in 2018. After signing to C-Jes Amusement, Daewon built his theater debut in September 2019 with his initial participate in.