Mae Martin’s Feel of the Power of Telling Her Story

This is not an ordinary month for Mae Martin. Comedian’s first TV show, Feel Good, premiered on Channel 4 in the UK on March 18 and went international just a day later on Netflix. To launch a show, especially semi-autobiographical and very personal, is quite exciting, but to launch during a global outbreak? It was a strange experience, said Martin.

“It was amazing. And when they came out, everyone kept texting and they were like, ‘This is great for your show.’ It doesn’t feel right now, but it’s really real. And then you feel really good at promoting it because everybody’s struggling and you’re like, ‘Hey, watch my show,’ “Martin said. “It’s a shame to not be able to go to LA and America, but it seems like people are watching it, so that’s good.”

MARTIN MAE IS “MAE”

In Feel Good, Martin plays, all right, Mae. Feel Good’s Mae, like the real Martin, is a standup comic, a Canadian transplant living in the UK. In the show (and in real life), he fights drug addiction and the show follows George’s difficult and fast fall.Charlotte Ritchie), a straight girl with no previous sexual experience. The six-episode series tells the story of Mae’s love affair with George, coinciding with her entry into Anonymous Narcotics. These are some of Martin’s true stories, with some twists and turns.

“I always say that all the feelings and things that my character cares about and his relationships and addictive behaviors and gender matters are all true and autobiographical. And then we kind of talk about that feeling. So, that particular event and the characters are mostly fiction, but there’s a lot of truth. So maybe, if I had to give a percentage, I’d say 40-60: 40 percent true, 60 percent fiction, “Martin said.

Martin co-wrote the series and starred in the show, Feel Good is the first real acting experience for a comedian. Controlling the subjects from the real life of the plan eventually became a cathartic experience.

“I definitely learned about myself through writing it with my writer friends (Joe Hampson). We did a lot of soul searching and I think it might be helpful to write other characters in the show, as this forces you to consider other people’s perspectives on yourself and things like, “Martin laughs.” So, that helps a lot. And when I made it, I thought the schedule was very busy and I lit so many dishes that it didn’t feel like therapy, it was just a show. Then as I watched the last edited version, I think that was the moment I felt, yes, some cathartic release because I think some of the feelings I bring are out there. I’ve voiced it and hope people can empathize. That’s a very good feeling, especially when there is little representation. So, after I didn’t see the story that was directly related to me – though I could clearly relate to Romeo and Juliet and the Titanic and all those love stories – it was catastrophic to see such a specific story that I could actually relate to. “

However, dealing with some subjects is more difficult than others, especially when it’s time to act. While Martin was writing the series, he said that he would enjoy playing characters such as using a rope on a dildo and grabbing fake cocaine. “And when it came to doing that, I was like, ‘This is really tiring and very emotional.’ Because I’ve never acted before, I’m glad I didn’t filter myself, “Martin said. “But now I’m writing a couple of scripts for season two – unverified, but we’re writing some scripts – and now that I know how it feels, I have to force myself not to filter myself. But temptation, my goodness, is a lot harder.”

WHEN YOU MAY MET LISA

One part of the plan that did not reflect his real life was his parents. Lisa Kudrow, she is known for her friends, playing Martin’s mother, Linda, in the series.

“The characters are very decorative. Like, my parents find them funny. Although there are some comic characters in the characters that my parents also have, they are very different. So they can find it very funny and run away from it. I’m obsessed with that character and Lisa’s performance, “Martin said.

Martin called the HBO series Kudrow The Comeback, a mockumentary-themed comedy about sitcom star Valerie Cherish who is trying to revive her career with reality TV, “a perfect TV,” and cites her appearance on the show as the reason why they approached her for a role in Feel Good .

“She is so good at moving between comedy and drama and real empathy. So, she can say these very absurd lines, like Linda has some really crazy lines, but then in the next moment she can only attack you with this emotional blow … And then (Kudrow) was so supportive and wonderful, so comforting, for scary to meet your hero because you’re like, “Oh, god. “But he’s so cool, smart and funny.”

Martin said he used his time with Kudrow to talk about The Comeback, Friends and to encourage him to have a sequel to Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion. A very moving scene between the two was shot on Martin’s birthday, giving the rising star a real-life experience in making and starring in his own TV show across the Kudrow.

“On my birthday, we spent all day shooting that scene in a ghost car … We spent all day just yelling at each other, but then at the same time we were talking. That’s great,” Martin said. “Yeah, I lost a lot on birthdays, as I take it very seriously, so I always remind everyone that it’s my birthday. Like, tell myself it’s a birthday and that I’m doing this cool thing , so yes, it was awesome. “

WILL THE VIEW FEEL MORE?

Although Martin is working on the script for the second season, it has not been confirmed. That doesn’t stop the comic from imagining what’s coming for Mae’s TV version.

“They’ve commissioned some scripts. We have more so we want to see the characters perform,” Martin said. “I really like playing with whether I or George are really good to each other. I support them, I want them to end up together, but I like the ambiguity of whether the relationship is healthy or unhealthy.

The first season of Feel Good is now live on Netflix.