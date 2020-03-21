MAFS’ Connie Crayden Is Rumoured To Be Relationship Ex-Bachie Matt Agnew

In definitely wild actuality Tv set information, Married At First Sight’s Connie Crayden is rumoured to be dating none other than 2019 Bachie star Matt Agnew.

In accordance to OK! Connie and Matt “hit it off” in Melbourne not long ago, and are now rumoured to be courting. Now, permit me just preface this by expressing it comes from an “OK! spy”, so you can acquire this with a huge grain of salt.

“The pair fulfilled at an function in Melbourne a few months back,” a fellow guest of the celebration advised the journal. “They genuinely strike it off!”

Yep, that’s how it functions. I am dating each individual one gentleman I have ever spoken to. Sorry to all of my male coworkers, buddies, neighbours and the man at my area bottle store, but you are all my boyfriends now. I really don’t make the guidelines. This is just how it is effective.

In a natural way, absolutely everyone has been fast to position out the point that she’s a maritime biology scholar and he’s an astrophysicist. I’d contact it a match produced in nerdy heaven, but immediately after his separation with Chelsie McLeod, I am no more time allowing myself to imagine that remaining equally nerdy is a recipe for a productive connection.

Connie beforehand explained she’s after a person with “good looks, intelligence and who’s a minor little bit nerdy,” to which Matt looks to suit the monthly bill. But again, these are extremely standard features and are rarely a recipe for a satisfied, nutritious relationship.

Ok!’s spy (which appears like a wild exaggeration for an individual who merely attended an function with a bunch of d-quality Australian reality Tv stars) asserted that the pair ended up chatting for a extensive time, which Naturally indicates they are relationship.

“Connie was chatting with Matt for ages,” they claimed. “They appeared to definitely hit it off. There was certainly some really serious chemistry involving them.”

Truthfully, I wouldn’t be surprised if Connie simply just confided in Matt about the insanity of becoming a reality relationship demonstrate star. There aren’t many individuals that can empathise with her present situation, and our boy Matt is surely 1 of them.

Impression:

Instagram / Connie Crayden | Matt Agnew