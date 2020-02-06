MAFS groom David uses bride Hayley’s toothbrush to clean the toilet

Last month, before Married At First Sight (MAFS) came back into our lives and made everything spicy again, there was a wild rumor that a season-long video will show up showing a candidate with his wife’s toothbrush on the screen You can see clean faeces that she allegedly left in her toilet.

The couple were found to be a Melbourne couple David Cannon and Hayley Vernon and while that meant nothing to me at the time, I can now fully understand how they could get to this point considering how terrible they were to each other.

But the downside (or downside, depending on how you look at it) when I know the shit is about to go down is that I’m excited to see what makes David do the dirty act.

And TBH, anything from the last episode could have done the trick.

One of the most controversial moments in the honeymoon episode was when it turned out that Hayley had run off with her truck driver husband for his earnings.

“Your hourly wage of $ 25 won’t relieve me,” she said during a conversation outside the camera, letting David say, “I don’t think she realizes how much it hurt me.”

Was that when he grabbed her toothbrush and polished the tooth? Maybe!

The video appears to be playing in front of everyone in a reunion episode that was shot after the series ended. So it could be anything from an early episode that prompts him to do so.

The Daily Telegraph contacted Cannon at the time of the report, but said he was prohibited from commenting on the shitty situation.

“It would come out no matter what. It is something that is now regretted, ”he said.

Vernon was also prevented from commenting.

“I can’t really comment on that,” she said. “I just prefer not to.”

The release reports that the two split up on the show and we know why.

