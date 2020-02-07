MAFS Hayley Vernon beats groom for spreading rumors

Of all the current Married At First Sight attendees, the Melbourne-based bodybuilder is perhaps the most controversial Hayley Vernon,

From the toothbrush in the Tootscandal to theirs and Jessika Powers public shadow to her comments about husband David Cannons The girl’s income seems to attract a lot of drama.

Drama is an integral part of MAFS. However, this latest situation is not 100% beyond their control – it is stigmatizing for transsexuals.

Since the first episode, punters have left comments on Hayley’s insta and exchanged tweets to ask if she is a transsexual.

Vernon spoke to Daily Mail Australia and laughed at the comments.

“I wish I could pull my pants down and lift my top, but I’m at an airport,” she said.

“You know what, why is a strong woman with muscles and someone who does bodybuilding?”

She added, “What Sally says about Tina says more about Sally than Tina.”

During her appearance on the Kyle & Jackie O Show this morning, she claimed that two of her MAFS co-stars sparked the rumor in a scene that may not go air.

“I don’t know if it will actually be broadcast, but Michael Goonan said to me, “That’s okay because I called you tranny,” she said.

“I’ve never been called a tranny in my whole life,” she continued. “Who says that? Being transgender is not something people should make fun of, it is not something to be viewed negatively. It is not a life decision, it is what people feel and it should be respected.”

She added, “I have a slight idea that (Michael) might have said something to someone and it snowballed.”

It is unknown who the second person is, but stay tuned, and hopefully we will learn more details about this story as the eps unfolds so we can make sense of it.